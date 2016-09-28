Bernard Hopkins vs. Felix Trinidad

September 28, 2018
Bernard Hopkins vs. Felix Trinidad
Hopkins was 39-2-1. Tito was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On September 29, 2001 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBC/IBF champion Bernard Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought WBA champion Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a middleweight unification bout. With the ruins of the Twin Towers still smoldering, Hopkins came in at 39-2-1. Trinidad was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Bernard Hopkins vs. Felix Trinidad [Full Broadcast]



Comments

