On September 29, 2001 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBC/IBF champion Bernard Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought WBA champion Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a middleweight unification bout. With the ruins of the Twin Towers still smoldering, Hopkins came in at 39-2-1. Trinidad was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

