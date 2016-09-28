Bernard Hopkins vs. Felix Trinidad
By Boxing News on September 28, 2018
Hopkins was 39-2-1. Tito was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On September 29, 2001 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBC/IBF champion Bernard Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought WBA champion Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a middleweight unification bout. With the ruins of the Twin Towers still smoldering, Hopkins came in at 39-2-1. Trinidad was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Emilie 06:34pm, 09/28/2016
OT: Unbelievable….that is some serious core work.. That is Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JN8Nque1Sc