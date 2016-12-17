Bernard Hopkins vs. Jean Pascal

By Boxing News on December 17, 2016
Bernard Hopkins vs. Jean Pascal
The Executioner from the City of Brotherly Love was 51-5-1 going in. Pascal was 26-1.

On December 18, 2010 at Pepsi Coliseum in Quebec, Canada, ageless Bernard Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, challenged light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, for his WBC/IBO titles. The Executioner from the City of Brotherly Love was 51-5-1 going in. Pascal was 26-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and they would meet again…

Jean Pascal vs. Bernard Hopkins Part 1



Jean Pascal vs. Bernard Hopkins Part 2



Jean Pascal vs. Bernard Hopkins Part 3



Jean Pascal vs. Bernard Hopkins Part 4



Jean Pascal vs. Bernard Hopkins Part 5



Jean Pascal vs. Bernard Hopkins Part 6



Jean Pascal vs. Bernard Hopkins Part 7



Fighter's Info

  • Bernard Hopkins

  • Jean Pascal

Real Name Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.01.15 (51)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L7+D2=66
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Nazim Richardson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.08 Sergey Kovalev 25-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2014.04.19 Beibut Shumenov 14-1-0 W(SD) 12/12
2013.10.26 Karo Murat 25-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.03.09 Tavoris Cloud 24-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.04.28 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2011.10.15 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 NC(NC) 2/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record