On December 18, 2010 at Pepsi Coliseum in Quebec, Canada, ageless Bernard Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, challenged light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, for his WBC/IBO titles. The Executioner from the City of Brotherly Love was 51-5-1 going in. Pascal was 26-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and they would meet again…