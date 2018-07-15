Bernard Hopkins vs. Jermain Taylor

By Boxing News on July 15, 2018
Bernard Hopkins vs. Jermain Taylor
Hopkins was 46-2-1. Taylor was 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds. (Sloan Art)

On July 16, 2005 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO middleweight champion Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his titles against Jermain Taylor, from Little Rock, Arkansas. Hopkins was 46-2-1 coming. Taylor was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Bernard Hopkins vs Jermain Taylor 1



Fighter's Info

  • Bernard Hopkins

  • Jermain Taylor

Real Name Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.01.15 (53)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L7+D2=66
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Nazim Richardson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.08 Sergey Kovalev 25-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2014.04.19 Beibut Shumenov 14-1-0 W(SD) 12/12
2013.10.26 Karo Murat 25-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.03.09 Tavoris Cloud 24-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.04.28 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2011.10.15 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 NC(NC) 2/12

