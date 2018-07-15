Hopkins was 46-2-1. Taylor was 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds. (Sloan Art)

On July 16, 2005 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO middleweight champion Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his titles against Jermain Taylor, from Little Rock, Arkansas. Hopkins was 46-2-1 coming. Taylor was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…