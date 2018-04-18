Bernard Hopkins vs. John David Jackson

By Boxing News on April 18, 2018
Bernard Hopkins vs. John David Jackson
B-Hop was 30-2-1 coming. Jackson was 35-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 19, 1997 at Memorial Auditorium in Shreveport, Louisiana, IBF middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his title against former WBA middleweight champion John David Jackson, from Denver, Colorado. Hopkins was 30-2-1 coming in. Jackson was 35-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Bernard Hopkins vs John David Jackson - 1_3



Bernard Hopkins vs John David Jackson - 2_3



Bernard Hopkins vs John David Jackson - 3_3



Real Name Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.01.15 (53)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L7+D2=66
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Nazim Richardson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.08 Sergey Kovalev 25-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2014.04.19 Beibut Shumenov 14-1-0 W(SD) 12/12
2013.10.26 Karo Murat 25-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.03.09 Tavoris Cloud 24-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.04.28 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2011.10.15 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 NC(NC) 2/12

