Bernard Hopkins vs. Simon Brown

By Boxing News on January 30, 2017

Hopkins was 33-2-1 coming in. Brown was 47-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.



On January 31, 1998 at Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his title against former welterweight and junior middleweight champion Simon Brown, from Clarendon, Jamaica. Hopkins was 33-2-1 coming in. Brown was 47-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Bernard Hopkins vs. Simon Brown [1/3]





Bernard Hopkins vs. Simon Brown [2/3]