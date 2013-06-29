Evander Holyfield vs. Bert Cooper
By Boxing News on November 22, 2017
Holyfield vs. Cooper was scheduled for 12 rounds. It was also one helluva of a fight.
On November 23, 1991 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia, heavyweight champion Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield defended the WBA and IBF titles he won from Buster Douglas a year earlier against Smokin’ Bert Cooper. Evander was undefeated at 26-0 coming in. Cooper was 26-7 and as tough a competitor as they come. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and it was, as the saying goes, one helluva of a fight…
Allen 05:47am, 11/23/2016
As I watch this I’m reminded of how long Michael Buffer’s disgusting schtick has been going on. He helped turn boxing into wrestling. It’s not a rumble it’s a prize fight.
Lee 02:57am, 06/29/2013
Frightening to imagine the fate of the Heavyweight title with ‘Elvis’ Parker as it’s guiding genius had Cooper actually won here…