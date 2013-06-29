Evander Holyfield vs. Bert Cooper

On November 23, 1991 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia, heavyweight champion Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield defended the WBA and IBF titles he won from Buster Douglas a year earlier against Smokin’ Bert Cooper. Evander was undefeated at 26-0 coming in. Cooper was 26-7 and as tough a competitor as they come. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and it was, as the saying goes, one helluva of a fight…

  1. Allen 05:47am, 11/23/2016

    As I watch this I’m reminded of how long Michael Buffer’s disgusting schtick has been going on. He helped turn boxing into wrestling. It’s not a rumble it’s a prize fight.

  2. Lee 02:57am, 06/29/2013

    Frightening to imagine the fate of the Heavyweight title with ‘Elvis’ Parker as it’s guiding genius had Cooper actually won here…

