On November 23, 1991 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia, heavyweight champion Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield defended the WBA and IBF titles he won from Buster Douglas a year earlier against Smokin’ Bert Cooper. Evander was undefeated at 26-0 coming in. Cooper was 26-7 and as tough a competitor as they come. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and it was, as the saying goes, one helluva of a fight…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment