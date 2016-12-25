Beterbiev Waxes Prieto

By Robert Ecksel on December 25, 2016
The fighters traded right hands in round one. (Photo: Bob Levesque/Photo Zone Sport)

Thirty-year-old Prieto, fighting out of the red corner in blue and white trunks, fell to the canvas as if he had been shot…

Friday night at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, Artur Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs), the knockout artist from Montreal by way of Khasavyurt, Russia, successfully defended his WBA-NABA light heavyweight title by stopping game Isidro Prieto (26-2-3, 22 KOs), from Quilmes, Buenos Aires, Argentina, by way of Capiata, Paraguay, at 2:44 of the first round.

Fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks with white trim, 31-year-old Beterbiev got right to work at the opening bell. Thirty seconds into round one, both fighters traded right hands and Beterbiev’s landed first.

Thirty-year-old Prieto, fighting out of the red corner in blue and white trunks, fell to the canvas as if he had been shot. He made it to his feet at the count of eight and the fight resumed.

There’s no quit in Prieto and he fought reasonably well during the next minute and a half. But Beterbiev landed a left hook to the head on the inside followed by an overhand right that drove him to the corner. Prieto bounced off the turnbuckle and caught a quick one-two and down he went a second time.

Prieto tried to get to his feet at the count of five and fell onto his left side. He tried to stand again and stumbled backward into the ropes. The referee Michael Griffin had seen enough and waved it off.

