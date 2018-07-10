Beterbiev wins war over Johnson

By Robert Ecksel on October 7, 2018
The light heavyweights traded knockdowns in rounds one and two. (Ed Mulholland)

Artur Beterbiev successfully defended his IBF title by winning a war against previously undefeated Callum Johnson…

Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (13-0, 13 KOs), the knockout artist from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, by way of Khasavyurt, Russia, successfully defended his title by winning a war against previously undefeated Callum Johnson (17-1, 12 KOs), the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight champion from Boston, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom.

The referee Celestino Ruiz waved it off at 2:36 of round four.

Beterbiev dropped Johnson in the opening round. Johnson returned the favor in round two. Beterbiev drew first blood in the third. A counter right to the temple ended it in the fourth.

Beterbiev vs Johnson TKO Round 4th / October 2018



Comments

  1. Kid Blast 11:01am, 10/07/2018

    Operative word is violence.

    Beterbiev has one of the best corners in boxing.

