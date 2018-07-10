The light heavyweights traded knockdowns in rounds one and two. (Ed Mulholland)

Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (13-0, 13 KOs), the knockout artist from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, by way of Khasavyurt, Russia, successfully defended his title by winning a war against previously undefeated Callum Johnson (17-1, 12 KOs), the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight champion from Boston, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom.

The referee Celestino Ruiz waved it off at 2:36 of round four.

Beterbiev dropped Johnson in the opening round. Johnson returned the favor in round two. Beterbiev drew first blood in the third. A counter right to the temple ended it in the fourth.