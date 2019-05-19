There’s a special kind of power that only few possess and fewer still know how to exact.

Boxing, though it be a sweet science is hardly an exact science. Every so often God in His infinite wisdom or eternal humor bestows upon us one that upsets all that we think we know or believe should be.

Just when we’ve figured it all out, the heavens erupt in a celestial giggle and suddenly we have a big mouth hotshot from Louisville, Kentucky with lightning fast hands and the swiftest of feet to rival the slickest of dancers, who doesn’t even bother to put his hands up as a means of basic defense, no, he leans back ever so cavalierly from punches that are a quarter inch from his chin. Every boxing purist knows that’s a fundamental no-no. Yet, despite his rope a dopes and phantom punches, that literally sent the blood pressure of his legendary trainer, Angelo Dundee spiking, we affectionately know him as what he said he was the second he set foot in a boxing ring and dazzled the world from the Olympics podium as a gold medalist in Rome to the first three-time heavyweight champion of the world, The Greatest, Muhammad Ali.

From the backwoods of Pensacola, F the heavens would pluck out an absolute phenomenon with unmatched hand speed, timing, power, and ring intellect, which he would glean, not from the time tested wisdom of the fistic ages, but from observing battling chickens to befuddle and make simple the most dominate and technically sound fighters of his era and become a stable at the top of the fabled pound-for-pound rankings for more than a decade. “Y’all must’ve forgot,” but history did not, he is Roy Jones, Jr.

And so, it is written: “But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise…” (1 Corinthians 1:27). Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder continues to “confound the wise” talking heads and purists. Nothing they’ve mused in frustration is untrue. Wilder’s fundamentals are desperately wanting. His critics are many and their criticisms, on the surface, are valid. According to all that is reasonable he has no business being as dominant as he is, but alas, “I’m unorthodox, I’m untext book, I’m a myth buster,” said Wilder during the post-fight press conference following his first round annihilation of Dominic Breazeale.

Boxing is the most curious of sports. The soundest skill and hardest won expertise all wilt at the throne of raw power. Of all the attributes a competent boxer needs or can acquire, power is not one of them. Conditioning, coordination, even speed and a sturdy chin may all be improved, but power is nature’s gift, which she bestows upon whoever she pleases. Yet, it would be simple to believe power alone to be the great equalizer. Nothing, not even power, trumps intelligence and fortitude. Refer to the 15th round of Ali vs. Frazier I, the 2nd round of Mayweather vs. Mosley, or most recently the 12th round of Wilder vs. Fury, among many examples. Those attributes are from the cultivation of the will. Fact is, most fighters, particularly heavyweights, can blow the average human being through a wall, however, there’s a special kind of power that only few possess and fewer still know how to exact upon their foe, with an uncanny and almost ethereal kind of precision despite their supposed technical flaws. Thus, the “untext book” wonder that is Deontay Wilder and was The Brockton Blockbuster, Rocky Marciano.

Much like Wilder there was nothing seemingly special about Marciano. Like Wilder, he was a latecomer to the sport. Like Wilder, he was not the heaviest of heavyweights. Questions abounded and critics hounded him about his technical flaws, most of his career. But, with a granite chin, stentorian conditioning, and a right hand kissed by God, all that he lacked was obsolete in light of what he possessed, as the many gifts of the legends he toppled—Jersey Joe Walcott, Archie Moore, and Ezzard Charles, among others. No serious fan or expert regards his demolition of a severely past his prime, Joe Louis. That contest was merely a brutal and, some might say, unnecessary passing of the heavyweight torch.

Logic and the sacred rules of boxing simply don’t apply to the “myth buster(s).” Deontay Wilder and Rocky Marciano are disruptors. Though many will continue to try, they simply can’t be explained. It’s not fair, but somehow it’s right. They are a unique happening that emerges once every few decades to humble and “confound the wise,” and though the critics may rage, their respective records make their case.