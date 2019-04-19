But every cloud has a silver lining, just as there’s a pot of gold at the end of each rainbow.

The results of a second test are in and he failed that one as well, albeit with a different banned substance in his system…

Kiss that $6 million goodbye.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, the undefeated heavyweight from Brooklyn, New York, has not been vindicated. In fact, things are getting worse by the day.

After failing the first of two drug tests, where the PED GW1516 was found in his bloodstream prior to his June 1 fight at Madison Square Garden against reigning and defending champion Anthony Joshua, the New York State Athletic Commission, without waiting for the results of the second test, refused to license “Big Baby” for his big fight in the big arena.

And now the results of a second test are in and, to the surprise of no one, he failed that test as well, albeit with a different banned substance, HGH (Human Growth Hormone) that was found in his system.

Vive la difference.

“We have now received news from VADA that Jarrell Miller has now failed a second separate test for a further substance. AJ’s June 1 opponent will be announced next week,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. “If you don’t think you can beat him clean then delete my number.”

Of course Joshua had no more business facing Jarrell Miller than Fury has facing Tom Schwarz and Wilder has facing Dominic Breazeale. The three titleholders should be fighting each other, but with risk outweighing reward, at least for the time being, they’ve opted for easy wins against opponents not fit to carry their jockstraps.

The fact that Hearn has egg on his face hasn’t stopped the voluble Brit from jawboning to the press.

“I can confirm we have been notified of another failed test,” he told the Daily Mail. “I am disgusted. You want to give someone the benefit of the doubt and that was very hard after the first one. To have a second one is disgusting. The sport can have no room for this.”

“In a way I am happy,” added Hearn, “it shows the VADA testing works and we have kept him out of the ring. AJ will face any clean fighter and beat him.”

So let’s make it happen.