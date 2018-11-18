"I had to get my footing down. I knew I would get him." (Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

“Big Baby” moves well for a man his size. He has fast hands. He has a good beard. He’s also hungry and he can punch…

Saturday night at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas, 30-year-old Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs), the 315 lb. former kickboxer and Golden Glove finalist from Brooklyn, New York, flattened 32-year-old Bogdan Dinu (18-1, 14 KOs), the formerly undefeated knockout artist from Bucharest, Romania, at 2:45 of the fourth round of a scheduled 12.

With last night’s victory “Big Baby” lays claim to two minor titles, the interim WBA-NABA and vacant WBO NABO heavyweight titles. Those belts mean little in the larger scheme of things, but they legitimize Miller as he tears through the second-tier heavyweights standing between him and a shot at a world title.

Miller won’t win any body beautiful contests and is making up for lost time, but he moves well for a man his size. He has fast hands. He has a good beard. He’s also hungry and he can punch.

Dinu out-slicked Miller in the first two rounds of their fight, relying on mobility and an educated jab targeting Miller’s body. It was a fine six minutes in what looked like an evenly-matched bout, but Miller closed the gap in round three. He started cutting off the ring. He let his hands go. He sporadically caught Dinu on the ropes where Miller landed body shots of his own.

A three-punch combination followed by a hook to the head in round four knocked Dinu to the canvas. He made it to his feet to beat the count, but he was hurt. “Big Baby” landed a big right hand toward the end of the round and Dinu went down a final time.

“My jab was better than his, but I couldn’t get off my front foot,” said Miller after the fight. “I’ve been battling a cold since I got to Wichita. I knew I was going to get him. That’s boxing. I just needed to adjust.

“He was getting winded once I started throwing body shots. I had to get my footing down. I knew I would get him.”

Get him he did, but now it’s time to step it up..

“We want AJ,” confided Miller, “but he’s a little busy. If Dillian Whyte gets past Dereck Chisora, I want one of them.”