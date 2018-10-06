Adamek is no longer a gatekeeper. To call him a steppingstone inflates what he has left.

Adamek was a decade older than “Big Baby.” He was also outweighed by 90 pounds, which is “almost a whole human…”

Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (21-1-1, 18 KOs), the undefeated behemoth from Brooklyn, New York, crushed Tomasz Adamek (53-5, 31 KOs), the former two-division champion from Jersey City by way of Zywiec, Poland, at 0:51 of the second of 12 scheduled rounds.

Fighting out of the blue corner in red and silver trunks, “Big Baby” is all fighter. He’s short by today’s standards at 6-foot-4, and he’s not too old at 30 to be called a contender with a straight face. But it’s his weight, all 319 pounds of him, that sets him apart from other men whose size, while aesthetically displeasing, appeared to not interfere with their boxing.

Adamek, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with red and gold trim, came into the fight having won his last three fights. But he had also lost three of his last seven going back to 2014 and now relies more on instinct than muscle memory. His disadvantages however did not stop there. He was a decade older than “Big Baby.” He was also outweighed by 90 pounds, which is “almost a whole human.”

A right uppercut dropped Adamek at the start of round two. No sooner did he beat the count than he went down a second time and the ref waved it off.

Adamek is no longer a gatekeeper. To call him a steppingstone inflates what he has left. But whatever it is which follows gatekeeper and steppingstone, that was the extent of resistance Adamek showed in his fight with Jarrell Miller.