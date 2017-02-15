Billy Costello vs. Leroy Haley

By Boxing News on February 15, 2017
Billy Costello vs. Leroy Haley
Billy Costello was 29-0. Haley was 48-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 16, 1985 at the Midtown Neighborhood Center in Kingston, New York, WBC light welterweight champion Billy Costello, from Kingston, New York, defended his his title against Leroy Haley, from Garland County, Arkansas. Costello was undefeated at 29-0. Haley was 48-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

WBC World Champion Billy Costello Vs Haley Round 1-3



WBC World Champion Billy Costello Vs Haley Round 4-5



WBC World Champion Billy Costello Vs Haley Round 6-8



WBC World Champion Billy Costello Vs Haley 9-11



WBC World Champion Billy Costello Vs Haley Round 12



Tags: Billy Costello Leroy Haley February 16th 1985 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Billy Costello

  • Leroy Haley

Real Name William Castiglioni
Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1956.04.10 (61)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W40+L2+D0=42
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1999.06.18 Juan Laporte 40-16-0 W(SD) 10/10
1997.01.22 Marvin Ladson 13-63-2 W(TKO) 3/10
1995.05.31 Tim Scott 2-11-0 W(PTS) 10/10
1995.04.28 Jeff Passero 20-8-1 W(TKO) 10/10
1994.09.13 Bobby Elkins 15-3-0 W(KO) 6/
1994.01.28 Robert Hightower 11-14-1 W(PTS) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record