“Stupidity is infinitely more fascinating than intelligence. Intelligence has limits, while stupidity has none.”—Claude Chabrol

A good introduction to base-level stupidity is watching clowns at the circus. Forced stupid. Mocking stupid. Big shoes. Orange wigs. Falling over for no good reason. On the stupid scale, clowns are simply playing at being dumb, but you get drawn in and the fun is in the belief these characters exist in concentrated form just for us. We pay to become part of the illusion. Willing participants ready to take a bucket of confetti in the face and laugh along. It’s not cruel.

The same can’t be said for current WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Saunders—never knowingly thoughtful before he speaks or acts—has ramped up his ‘whacky’ shtick recently to levels that make throwing a cooked chicken at Deontay Wilder look like donating antibiotics to a leper colony.

Picture the scene. Saunders, with mandatory entourage, pulls up on a street in the UK in an expensive car and starts offering Crack Cocaine to a woman in exchange for a sex act. It’s being filmed from the back of the car by one of his cronies. She believes him and agrees. He doesn’t have Crack Cocaine, but it’s a powerful thing to be able to offer what’s needed to someone who can’t see past their next pipe. When she seems amenable to suggestion he offers her £150 to hit someone. He points at a random guy walking along. “He’s a paedophile…go on.” She walks over and hits the target. Saunders drives off, without handing over the money, laughing with his posse. The car sounds luxurious. The laughter is grim listening.

The British Boxing Board of Control watched that video this week and didn’t like it. He’ll more than likely get nothing more than a stern talking to by a body who are increasingly irrelevant. Saunders was so worried about his fate that he posted another video a couple of days later, allegedly showing him pretending to be a police officer and forcing some unwary sap to strip in his car. “Pants all the way down…you might have a gun in there,” says someone sounding a lot like Saunders.

The US has Broner, the UK has Saunders. Two morons. Loose on the streets. Wealthy. Bored, and stupid enough to think that belittling people is an okay way to get your kicks. Manly and harmless pranking. All for laughs. Above reproach. And as if being in the moment wasn’t enough, they have to film it and share it to the rest of the world so we can all laugh along, wondering how life could be if we only had money and the guts to have as much…..fun. Shitty clowns.