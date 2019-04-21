Bob Arum has been at the promotional helm of the sport’s greatest welterweight events.

If Amir Khan was supposed to be Terence Crawford’s biggest test, then someone forgot to tell the battling Nebraskan.

Saturday night in the world’s greatest arena, Madison Square Garden, fourteen thousand fans piled into see what was supposed to be at least a respectable scrap. Not so, as it became clear from Crawford’s first counter right hand of the night, in the opening round that sent Amir Khan spiraling down to a familiar place, the canvas, that he didn’t intend to live up to any expectations save for those that deem him the top dog in the sport. Khan’s vaunted speed was nullified by Crawford’s matrix like timing and agility. Then there was the well executed body work that brought the supposedly taller and bigger “King” Khan down to a pauper’s posture. Terence Crawford was in complete command up until that fated low blow, no doubt exacerbated by Khan’s vaulting style. The end came at the beginning of the sixth when Khan and his corner agreed that the low blow was too debilitating to continue. For a pay-per-view event at a venue such as Madison Square Garden, it goes without saying that such an ending was terribly disappointing.

However, being the legendary promoter that he is, Bob Arum was not going to let viewers go without putting on a “show” of some kind. You’ve gotta give the people their money’s worth, right? It came after Crawford’s rather easy-going postfight interview. Naturally, the matter of an Errol Spence, Jr. matchup was addressed. Cue the great showman, Bob Arum, who somehow managed to turn into the Rev. Al Sharpton on live television as he called for a boycott of his nemesis Al Haymon. “We want to fight Errol Spence,” exclaimed Arum. “Terence wants it and I think Errol wants it,” he continued. “There is one guy stopping it and that’s Al Haymon.”

It was about this time I could have sworn I saw processed locks begin to grow out of Arum’s head. A Baptist preacher like cadence and drawl began to pepper his speech and as if possessed by something, not exactly the Holy Ghost (or very holy at all), but something so empowering that it livened the 87-year-old enough to cause him to burst into a climatic declaration that, “all fans should refuse to patronize Haymon’s fights until Spence fights Crawford.” And the church said, who knows? It’s boxing and Bob Arum, the Hall of Famer is one of the sport’s most prolific Svengalis.

Crawford and Spence will happen, but as it has always been with any prospective, high-stakes matchup, there’s got to be a backstory. There must be angels and demons whether real or imagined, the people are not going to merely buy a fight. They want an event; and no one knows the shameless necessity of stirring the proverbial pot than does the one and only, Bob Arum. No one in their right mind believes Al Haymon is obstructing what will certainly be the most important fight in all of boxing. Not since Leonard vs. Hearns has the welterweight division had two equally dynamic contestants who will not only create an extravagant buildup, as did De La Hoya vs. Trinidad, but unlike Mayweather vs. Pacquiao will live up to the hype of their revered abilities and create a night to remember. As Bob Arum has been at the promotional helm of the sport’s greatest welterweight events, he will also be manning the reigns of hype and madness to give fight fans Crawford vs. Spence, even if it means creating a boogeyman out of Al Haymon.