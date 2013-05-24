Bob Foster vs. Dick Tiger

By Boxing News on November 30, 2018
Bob Foster vs. Dick Tiger
Tiger was 57-17-3 coming in. Foster was 29-4 and one of the hardest punchers in history.

On May 24, 1968 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBC/WBA light heavyweight champion Dick Tiger, from Amaigbo, Nigeria, defended his title against Bob Foster, from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tiger was the former middleweight champ and as rugged a customer as they come. The 5’8” Tiger was 57-17-3 coming in. The 6’3” Foster was 29-4 and one of the hardest punchers in boxing history. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tiger vs Foster



Tags: Bob Foster Dick Tiger history may 24

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Eric 01:47pm, 05/24/2013

    Bob “The Beast” Foster was nearly unbeatable at light heavy but failed miserably when matched against the big boys at heavy.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Bob Foster

  • Dick Tiger

Real Name Robert Lloyd Foster
Origin Borger Texas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1938.04.27 (80)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L8+D1=65
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 79 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1978.06.02 Bob Hazelton 17-10-0 L(TKO) 2/
1978.02.09 Mustafa Wassaja 8-0-1 L(RTD) 5/8
1977.09.02 Bob Hazelton 14-9-0 W(TKO) 10/10
1976.09.25 Al Bolden 16-10-1 W(KO) 6/10
1976.08.28 Harold Carter 19-37-4 W(UD) 10/10
1976.05.08 Al Bolden 16-8-1 W(KO) 3/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record