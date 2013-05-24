On May 24, 1968 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBC/WBA light heavyweight champion Dick Tiger, from Amaigbo, Nigeria, defended his title against Bob Foster, from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tiger was the former middleweight champ and as rugged a customer as they come. The 5’8” Tiger was 57-17-3 coming in. The 6’3” Foster was 29-4 and one of the hardest punchers in boxing history. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

