On October 30th, 1971 at Catholic Youth Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, WBC light heavyweight champion Bob Foster,(44-4-0) from Albuquerque, New Mexico, defended his title against Lockport, New York’s Tommy Hicks. Foster was 44-4, Hicks was 12-3-2, and as nights as the fights go, it was a relatively short one…

