Bob Foster vs. Tommy Hicks
By Boxing News on October 29, 2018
On October 30th, 1971 at Catholic Youth Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, WBC light heavyweight champion Bob Foster,(44-4-0) from Albuquerque, New Mexico, defended his title against Lockport, New York’s Tommy Hicks. Foster was 44-4, Hicks was 12-3-2, and as nights as the fights go, it was a relatively short one…
Edward "Ace" Starker 01:31pm, 11/02/2014
Pierre Fourie was a tough dude who always came to the ring ready to get it on. Foster remarked after one of the 2 fights with him that he was glad that Fourie wasn’t a true light heavyweight. Back in those days, there was no super middleweight (168lbs) division, so guys like Tiger, Torres, & Fourie, who no longer could make 160lbs - had to compete in the light heavy division.
John Hailulu 10:32pm, 10/31/2014
Ed Starker 02:30pm, 10/30/2014
Hicks gave a good account of himself against one of the ATGs of the 175lb division and maybe one of the hardest P4P punchers ever. Foster used his reach advantage well in the match, as well as his sharp left jab to pretty much keep his game but outclassed opponent at bay. Much respect to Tommy for his great effort though.
Jan Swart 05:39am, 10/30/2013
Any chance of the Foster - Fourie fights being posted here? They went 15 rounds twice in 1973 - once in Albequerque and once in Johannesburg, and both fights were competive. Fourie, a blown-up middleweight, was a class act who also took Victor Galindez the distance twice.
John D'Onofrio 04:47pm, 07/17/2013
As fights go, this was a short one? Are you kidding?
It was stopped in the eighth round because of a cut over Hicks’ eye. Eight rounds is a short fight?
Give the guy more respect, man.