Bob Satterfield vs. Nino Valdes

By Boxing News on August 10, 2019

Satterfield was 38-19-3. Valdes was 32-9-3. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds.



On Aug. 17, 1955 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, heavyweight contender Bob Satterfield, originally from St. Louis, Missouri but fighting out of Chicago, met Nino Valdes, from Havana, Cuba. Satterfield was 38-19-3 coming in. Valdes was 32-9-3. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Bob Satterfield W 10 Nino Valdes, Part 1





Bob Satterfield W 10 Nino Valdes, Part 2





Bob Satterfield W 10 Nino Valdes, Part 3





Bob Satterfield W 10 Nino Valdes, Part 4