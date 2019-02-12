The fourth fight between Chacon and Limon was The Ring's Fight of the Year in 1982.

Some fighters seem made for each other. Think Gatti-Ward, Graziano-Zale, Holyfield-Bowe, Duran-De Jesus, Patterson-Johansson, Barrera-Morales…and the list goes on. Bobby “Schoolboy” Chacon, from Pomona, California, and Rafael “Bazooka” Limon, from Mexico City, must be added to their august company. Chacon and Limon fought four times. Their first fight was in 1975, the second fight was in 1979, and the third was in 1980. Their fourth and final fight was on Dec. 11, 1982, at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento for the super featherweight title Limon won from Alexis Arguello in 1979. The champion Limon was 50-1-2 going in. Chacon’s record was 50-6-1. With their having fought so many times, there were no surprises, unless one considers multiple knockdowns and a come-from-behind victory a surprise. Don’t miss The Ring’s Fight of the Year for 1982…