Bobo Olson vs. Randy Turpin

By Boxing News on October 20, 2018

On October 21, 1953 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Bobo Olson,from Honolulu, Hawaii, fought Randy Turpin, from Great Britain for the vacant world middleweight title. Olson was 58-6, Turpin was 49-3-1, the fight was for 15 rounds and it was a classic…

Bobo Olsen UD15 Randy Turpin Part 1/5





Bobo Olsen UD15 Randy Turpin Part 2/5





Bobo Olsen UD15 Randy Turpin Part 3/5





Bobo Olsen UD15 Randy Turpin Part 4/5