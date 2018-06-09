“I want to have a fight and punish him for the bad things that he and his team have done.”

On Saturday, September 15, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight televised live on HBO Pay-Per-View, Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), the KO King from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, will defend his WBC/WBA/IBO middleweight titles a second time against former lineal middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (45-1, 28 KOs), the hard-hitting redhead from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

In anticipation of the big drama show, Triple G met with the press via teleconference call this week with the assistance of a Russian translator.

Golovkin’s displeasure with Canelo shows no sign of slowing down and was the primary focus of the call.

“I didn’t really say anything bad,” said Triple G who has been badmouthing Canelo something awful. “I really said only one phrase and one sentence about that, and I never said anything personal, never offended him personally, and I don’t think that my fans will turn away from me because of what I said.”

Golovkin’s statement isn’t supported by the facts. But since facts are stupid things, in addition to not saying anything bad or personal about Canelo, he also never complained about Canelo’s running.

“It was his fighting style earlier, not just in the September fight. Well, he was always—you know, he always has a way of running on the ring, but it was his style.

“However, what happened on our last fight, he was really avoiding fighting close to me. I think that’s exactly what happened, but what he’s trying to say right now, it just proves that he’s not keeping his word. He’s trying to deceive people again, and being dishonest. But it doesn’t matter what he said. Let him say whatever he wants.”

If Golovkin defeats Canelo next week, he will surpass Bernard Hopkins’ record of 20 middleweight defenses.

“It’s very important for me to beat this record. Basically, it’s like two types of victory to beat Canelo and to beat the record. For me, it’s the most important goal at this point.”

Unlike Golovkin, Canelo isn’t a natural middleweight, even though he was a titleholder at 160. Also unlike Golovkin, Canelo is the A-side of the promotion, in part because he hails from boxing-mad Mexico.

“Not even five years ago, even two years ago, we couldn’t get them to fight us,” said Golovkin. “They were avoiding the fight every way possible. If you remember, they even gave up one of the belts, the WBC belt, they gave it up, to avoid us.”

That’s old news, but forgiving and forgetting isn’t part of the script.

“What I’ve always really wanted to do, I want to punish him,” said Triple G. “I want to have a fight and punish him for all the bad things that he and his team have done, so basically to put them—to size him down and to put him and his team in their place.

“We are on the right side. We are not dirty and we will defend our honor and defend our title.”

In a matter of days they’ll let their fists do the talking and the thud of gloves hitting flesh will be music to many ears.