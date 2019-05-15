Writing about boxing history has its unique difficulties, especially boxing history pre-TV.

Harry Greb was damaged. He was daring. He was wild. And he fought and lived like Jay Gatsby’s fireworks displays—bursting and colorful and explosively fast…

It’s fitting that Springs Toledo starts Smokestack Lighting, his new book about middleweight great Harry Greb, with a chapter titled This Side of Paradise, a verbatim nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald’s American novels and American characters epitomized the highs and lows of the jazz era, a time of frenzy catalyzed by World War I’s brutal, albeit victorious, punch. Harry Greb was damaged. He was daring. He was wild. And he fought and lived like Jay Gatsby’s fireworks displays—bursting and colorful and explosively fast.

Eduard Henry Greb didn’t seem born to fight—his body started more chub than muscle, and his parents, especially his stone-mason father, were against the profession—but something inside this Pittsburgh kid moved him away from school and toward boxing. Toledo chronicles some of Greb’s boyhood antics, brings us inside the church where he marries Mildred Reilly, a burlesque girl with flapper looks, runs down the roster of fighters battered at the wild hands of Greb, highlighting some of the bigger bouts, focusing as much on psyche as ring work, and leads us along Greb’s path to middle and light-heavy titles, a path made circuitous because a who’s-who of 1920s fighters worked hard to avoid him. A particularly fascinating turn on this path is a chapter about Greb’s ring-relationship with Jack Dempsey, featuring sparring sessions with legend-building implications.

What made Harry Greb special, especially from today’s perspective, was his desire to jump into the most dangerous frays in divisions at and above his natural weight. Toledo, always aware of boxing history’s long view, writes:

Throughout his thirteen-year career, he was lionized for his “gameness” more than anything else. Exceptional even during an era overrun with folk heroes and iron men, he glowers across a century at celebrity boxers who dilly-dally until a rival ages or breaks down and then swoop in like scavengers, picking at the remains and claiming it as something it is not. But Greb was too willing.

Where did Greb’s royal sense of competition come from? How did this man, who often fought once a week, sustain his will to win and, more, dominate with rabid violence?

A equals B psychology falls under the category of pop, and Toledo knows this, offering a flurry of reasons why Greb was Greb, a man who translated the chip on his shoulder to brutality, who avenged losses, who erased slights with other men’s pain, who even went after writers who didn’t give him his due.

What was driving him? There is evidence of disturbance in the historical record, in the little deaths a fat, crooked-eyed, grammar-school dropout they called “Icky” could be expected to suffer daily; in the choice of a confirmation name that promised violence, in the “wild rage” his father recalled—wild rage that thousands would buy tickets to witness. Greb became famous for forcing his adversaries—those who would hurt him— backward and on their heels to put himself, the former victim, in control…Icky Greb was a frog who imagined himself into a king, and the king had a name. “Harry Greb” was his reconstructed self, the man he aspired to become—fearless, ferocious, and covered in glory.

Greb transcends easy theorizing. His motivations were peasant-low and royal-high and all things dark in between.

Toledo’s love for the sweet science and his vivid prose transform Harry Greb from a stick figure defined by flat lines of long-ago statistics into a full-fledged, complex man. In this, Toledo is both historian and novelist. And Toledo goes one novelistic-step further. He infuses himself in the narrative, becomes a character in the book as he visits places where Harry Greb lived and fought, talking to people who are connected, even in tangential ways, to the alluring middleweight. Like a time-traveler, Toledo walks the Pittsburgh streets Greb walked, carrying a “gym bag I use in lieu of luggage over my shoulder.” Including these personal anecdotes—a brief conversation with a man who touched the hand of a man who fought Greb; visits to some of Greb’s most important place-markers, personal and pugilistic—breathes further life into the narrative. This first-person, tactile writing choice seems a riff on the man-who-beat-the-man definition of boxing lineage. Smokestack Lightning’s reach may be a century long, but Springs Toledo succeeds in touching Harry Greb.

Writing about boxing history has its unique difficulties, especially boxing history pre-TV. Boxing is movement. Boxing is of-the-moment. Seeing a fight a day later, let alone one-hundred years, breaks boxing’s special urgency—it’s the only contest where loser can turn winner in a fistic flash. For a fight biography to work, we need to feel the immediacy of a punch, smell the smoke in the cheap seats, and hear that collective yell that happens when boxing’s beautiful brutality is unleashed. Springs Toledo, an award-winning journalist, shows himself fit to the task and does what the best historians do. He brings life to a time before us. He makes us feel there. It’s easy to picture Greb in the ring, easy to feel the urgent texture of his fights, with descriptions like these:

Clouds of rosin dust were kicked up as he tore after any and all, blitzing them to the body and the head, mauling, head-butting, yanking them off balance, ramming them through the ropes, and grinning the whole time. One of his favorite moves was to curl his left glove around the back of a neck and whale away with his right. And he’d laugh off criticism.

Smokestack Lightening doesn’t only bring us close to Harry Greb. Toledo’s biography drops us into an American era we never experienced, one fraught with racism and scandal and the effects of prohibition, yet also defined by romance and great music and free spirit and celebration. We’ll never again feel post-World War I jubilation or damage—it’s just not that world anymore. Just as we’ll never again see fighters like Harry Greb—men who fought weekly, as much for the thrill and joy and challenge as for the money. There are throwback fighters today, sure, but the boxing world, the way promotions are structured, the way fighters are protected, the way hype is fabricated—well, it’s a different time.

I never met Jay Gatsby, but I see him very clearly, as if I had, because F. Scott Fitzgerald makes him real. I never met Harry Greb, never saw him fight, but in Smokestack Lightning it’s as if I did. Springs Toledo, with his intimate voice and vibrant prose, smashes through that seemingly impenetrable wall of time-passed and sits us in a ringside seat.

Adam Berlin is the author of four novels, including Both Members of the Club (Texas Review Press/winner of the Clay Reynolds Novella Prize) and Belmondo Style (winner of the Publishing Triangle’s Ferro-Grumley Award). He teaches writing at John Jay College/CUNY. For more, please visit adamberlin.com.