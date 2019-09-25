If Fury wasn't robbed when he fought Deontay Wilder, things might have been different.

Despite his having been hyped as the most charismatic heavyweight since Muhammad Ali, the public, not always as discerning as one might like, appears not be buying what Top Rank’s Bob Arum is selling.

It was a deal easily worth the reported $100 million to secure his services, and ESPN would presumably get a return on its investment when fight fans came to their senses and embraced Tyson Fury as a real live boxing superhero surrounded by villains and wannabes. But the attendance figures recently released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission suggest otherwise.

According to the NSAC, Fury’s recent fight with Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which was more exciting than most of Fury’s outings, his popularity isn’t growing; it’s in decline.

With a seating capacity of 20,000, only 3,577 tickets were sold for Fury-Wallin at T-Mobile, or a measly 17.89% of available seats. There were plenty of giveaways, as usual, 3,898 to be exact, which helped promote the appearance that the arena wasn’t empty.

The fight generated some capital at the box office, $999.922.50, but it failed to cover Fury’s $1 million purse. The fight against Tom Schwarz did better.

Some are blaming the poor showing on his opponent, who few gave much of a chance of defeating the big man. But if Fury wasn’t robbed when he fought Deontay Wilder, things might have been different. Instead of being the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, a paper-thin title, he’d have Wilder’s WBC title and the relative panache that goes with it.

Just as some prefer R&B to hip hop, or punk to heavy metal, a puncher is perceived as being preferable to a boxer.

Meanwhile, the people have spoken, and it sounds like they want more bang for the buck.