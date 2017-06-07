Hearn has taken it upon himself this week to announce a few bouts that are in the works.

Eddie Hearn has taken it upon himself this week to announce a few bouts that are in the works. He suggested Tony Bellew (29-2-1) would likely end up in a rematch with David Haye (28-3). Hearn described the bout as “the biggest money fight out there and the fight the public most wants to see.” Bellew defeated Haye by stoppage although many point to his ruptured Achilles as a big factor in the defeat. The other options mentioned were title bouts with Joseph Parker (23-0) or Deontay Wilder (38-0).

Hearn suggested Bellew can defeat Haye again before going onto a title shot but I believe he should strike while the iron is hot. Bellew may never be as popular, especially if the rematch is a stinker or if he struggles. Haye is admittedly on the last legs of his career with whisperings from camp insiders of the first fight suggesting his body was in pieces.

Eddie also confirmed that the IBF had granted Anthony Joshua (19-0) an exception. This allows him to rematch Wladimir Klitschko (64-5) instead of taking his mandatory defense against Kubrat Pulev, with the stipulation it must take part before December 2nd. The Klitschko camp has not confirmed the fight but Eddie Hearn is under the impression the fight will happen. Four venues have been suggested; America, Cardiff, Dubai and Lagos.

Hearn then came out and talked about plans to clash Nathan Cleverly (30-3) with Badou Jack (21-1-2). Jack is coming up from super middleweight where he was WBC champion and earned a thrilling draw with James DeGale (23-1-1) in his last bout. Cleverly won his WBA title by defeating Juergen Braehmer (48-3) in October and has not been seen since. Rumors are it could take place on a potential Mayweather (49-0) vs. McGregor (0-0) undercard.

Eddie Hearn finally announced Terence Crawford (31-0) will attempt to unify his belts against Julius Indongo (22-0). It will be in Omaha on August 12. Hearn suggested it would be for all the belts but it now looks likely that the IBF will strip Indongo. This will suit Kazakh Sergey Lipinets (12-0) who has been vocal in demanding the next title shot.