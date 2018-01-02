Ring card girls are often subjected to cat calls and lowbrow insults. (John Locher/AP)

Whether we choose to admit it or not, boxing in terms of fan support is very much on the periphery of mainstream sports. It’s been called a fringe sport by some and of course, there are those who are drawn to focus on the ring exploits of but a few choice names. It’s hard to tell exactly where professional prize fighting ranks in the world. The Americas and certainly parts of Europe as well of Asia have produced fine talent over the years, but boxing has nowhere near the popularity of football (soccer), cricket or Formula 1 racing. This summer’s World Cup, which is to be held in Russia, the land of this writer’s family heritage, will only help to cement the place of what Pele once called “The Beautiful Game.”

One thing, if it is to be called as such that many of the aforementioned sports have in common is women, and by that the meaning isn’t to be taken in the sense of participation. We’re not talking about women’s soccer or basketball. Rather, the use of women as advertising tools or essentially and more to the point, objects. Whether we like it or not and whether the reader at this moment is male or female and for the purposes of this article, the use of women in boxing can often be called nothing more than objectification at its finest….or poorest.

Combat sports in general have used women for the goal of selling more tickets, gaining more viewers, selling more drinks and merchandise and so on. A few years ago, this writer got the idea that enough was basically enough when the popular voice of UFC, Joe Rogan, referred to one of the company’s ring (or octagon) card girls as a “professional hot chick” prior to a weigh-in.

Full stop. One can do as they please with their time, money and being. Who are we to criticize in any way? Through all of this presented argument, it can only be hoped that the reader will take this justified question in the spirit in which it’s asked.

On Wednesday, sports outlets announced that Formula 1 would no longer use “Grid Girls,” the women who hold up placards with the respective names of drivers posted upon them. According to the company’s new owners, the use of women in such a fashion doesn’t represent the direction they wish to take. So, beginning with The Australian Grand Prix in March, Grid Girls will no longer be present.

Women are a minority. There’s still status inconsistencies within the workplace and it’s well known that females at times have to work twice as hard as their male counterparts. The United States was close to having its first female President. Of course, various members of both respective genders have the understanding that their appearance can help get a leg in the door, so to speak. However, the window of time is usually short and one simply cannot be a “professional hot chick” or underwear model forever. In addition and with the overwhelming majority of boxing fans being male, ring card girls are often subjected to cat calls, various forms of ogling and lowbrow insults. Women journalists, photographers and the like have probably at one time or another been harassed by men within the industry at some level.

In all fairness, much of this isn’t going to change in terms of how women are presented in boxing in particular. Tiny outfits and a perpetual smile is what we’ve become accustomed to seeing at weigh-ins, pre-fight time, in between rounds and post-fight pressers. We know of them all too well. The Corona Girls. The Tecate Girls. The ‘Knockouts.’ In a way and for the sake of presentation, it makes sense. It neither stops nor begins with sports. Think about it. Your computer has a virus or it has crashed. Some of us would feel more comfortable leaving our system with a knowledgeable, spectacled male who likely has all of the Star Trek movies memorized. If the staff at locales such as Hooters were hired strictly based on their intellect and not their ability to squeeze into a small pair of shorts, then would such places stay in business for very long?

With all due respect, this writer offers apologies if necessary and assures readers that the viewpoint currently taken is from an individual who was raised in large part by two women. So, perhaps it’s worth asking if boxing is ready to move on from the outright objectification of females within the promotional aspects of the sport. Formula 1 has decided to do so.

There will be those who take issue with such suggestions and sadly, some haven’t evolved past using their knuckles for purposes of walking. There are female writers throughout the boxing landscape as well as on this very website who likely want nothing more than to work hard within the field and ultimately be seen as equals. Some of us are still waiting for certain aspects of life to simply move into the 20th century well before they can move on to the 21st.

Keep your mind open. Now, speak it. Remember, if you will the words of the late, great Tupac Shakur and his early 90’s hit, “Keep Ya Head Up.” Said the legendary rapper, “and since we all came from a woman, got our name from a woman and our game from a woman.”