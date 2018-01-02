Boxing and Ring Card Girls—Time to Move On?
Perhaps it’s worth asking if boxing is ready to move on from the outright objectification of females within the promotional aspects of the sport…
Whether we choose to admit it or not, boxing in terms of fan support is very much on the periphery of mainstream sports. It’s been called a fringe sport by some and of course, there are those who are drawn to focus on the ring exploits of but a few choice names. It’s hard to tell exactly where professional prize fighting ranks in the world. The Americas and certainly parts of Europe as well of Asia have produced fine talent over the years, but boxing has nowhere near the popularity of football (soccer), cricket or Formula 1 racing. This summer’s World Cup, which is to be held in Russia, the land of this writer’s family heritage, will only help to cement the place of what Pele once called “The Beautiful Game.”
One thing, if it is to be called as such that many of the aforementioned sports have in common is women, and by that the meaning isn’t to be taken in the sense of participation. We’re not talking about women’s soccer or basketball. Rather, the use of women as advertising tools or essentially and more to the point, objects. Whether we like it or not and whether the reader at this moment is male or female and for the purposes of this article, the use of women in boxing can often be called nothing more than objectification at its finest….or poorest.
Combat sports in general have used women for the goal of selling more tickets, gaining more viewers, selling more drinks and merchandise and so on. A few years ago, this writer got the idea that enough was basically enough when the popular voice of UFC, Joe Rogan, referred to one of the company’s ring (or octagon) card girls as a “professional hot chick” prior to a weigh-in.
Full stop. One can do as they please with their time, money and being. Who are we to criticize in any way? Through all of this presented argument, it can only be hoped that the reader will take this justified question in the spirit in which it’s asked.
On Wednesday, sports outlets announced that Formula 1 would no longer use “Grid Girls,” the women who hold up placards with the respective names of drivers posted upon them. According to the company’s new owners, the use of women in such a fashion doesn’t represent the direction they wish to take. So, beginning with The Australian Grand Prix in March, Grid Girls will no longer be present.
Women are a minority. There’s still status inconsistencies within the workplace and it’s well known that females at times have to work twice as hard as their male counterparts. The United States was close to having its first female President. Of course, various members of both respective genders have the understanding that their appearance can help get a leg in the door, so to speak. However, the window of time is usually short and one simply cannot be a “professional hot chick” or underwear model forever. In addition and with the overwhelming majority of boxing fans being male, ring card girls are often subjected to cat calls, various forms of ogling and lowbrow insults. Women journalists, photographers and the like have probably at one time or another been harassed by men within the industry at some level.
In all fairness, much of this isn’t going to change in terms of how women are presented in boxing in particular. Tiny outfits and a perpetual smile is what we’ve become accustomed to seeing at weigh-ins, pre-fight time, in between rounds and post-fight pressers. We know of them all too well. The Corona Girls. The Tecate Girls. The ‘Knockouts.’ In a way and for the sake of presentation, it makes sense. It neither stops nor begins with sports. Think about it. Your computer has a virus or it has crashed. Some of us would feel more comfortable leaving our system with a knowledgeable, spectacled male who likely has all of the Star Trek movies memorized. If the staff at locales such as Hooters were hired strictly based on their intellect and not their ability to squeeze into a small pair of shorts, then would such places stay in business for very long?
With all due respect, this writer offers apologies if necessary and assures readers that the viewpoint currently taken is from an individual who was raised in large part by two women. So, perhaps it’s worth asking if boxing is ready to move on from the outright objectification of females within the promotional aspects of the sport. Formula 1 has decided to do so.
There will be those who take issue with such suggestions and sadly, some haven’t evolved past using their knuckles for purposes of walking. There are female writers throughout the boxing landscape as well as on this very website who likely want nothing more than to work hard within the field and ultimately be seen as equals. Some of us are still waiting for certain aspects of life to simply move into the 20th century well before they can move on to the 21st.
Keep your mind open. Now, speak it. Remember, if you will the words of the late, great Tupac Shakur and his early 90’s hit, “Keep Ya Head Up.” Said the legendary rapper, “and since we all came from a woman, got our name from a woman and our game from a woman.”
Are you kidding? 07:58pm, 02/01/2018
Here is a recent quote from his eminence Thomas Hauser: “In defending Donald Trump’s “grab them by the pussy” comment to Hollywood Unlocked last year, Mayweather declared, “People don’t like the truth. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ***. You see her ***? I had to squeeze her ***. I had to grab that fat ***.’ Right? So he’s talking locker room talk. ‘I’m the man. You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pussy.’ I feel people shy away from realness.”
Hauser was terribly offended by Mayweather (and Trump). Oh, ain’t it awful.
Sonny Illiano 06:16pm, 02/01/2018
So by this logic we just need to eliminate cheerleaders from sports, no more models or project runway shows. Almost all Ring Card girls are models more the just Ring Cards. I have never met one person who bought tickets to fight for the Ring card girls. Very disappointed in boxing.com why your never my first choice for boxing news
Are you kiddin? 06:16pm, 02/01/2018
What do you want out there, Fat Dan Rafael in a speedo? Hauser in a lavender pair of tights? Butterbean?
WTF Livitz. This is boxing and boxing is proud to be one of the last bastions of non-political correctness. Boxing is for REAL MEN. Boxing is cigar smoke and bling and ring girls with big bosoms. Boxing is weed in the uppers stands, booze, and a lust for action. Yes, boxing is unabashedly shameful but at least it doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not. If Bob Arum, King, or Oscar pull a Weinstein, they will be punished accordingly. But that’s is far as it will go. You don’t want ring girls, eh. How about cheerleaders? Time for you to write about another activity. Sounds like this stuff is just to raw for your oh-so-correct sensitivities
LOL 05:24pm, 02/01/2018
So, all journalists are left wing whack jobs. Never thought I would see a boxing journalist bend over. You know whats funny, the F1 girls are pissed as hell. That got a nice job in a unique setting that paid well. The ring card girls make great money and they have fun. Perhaps you support ugly liberal women who don’t know what gender they favor, Maybe it’s nobodies damn business but the women who work as ring card girIs, it sure TF isn’t the business of liberal broads who can’t get a date or the gay men that support the cause because that’s the only way they fit in. I imagine you wear a pink hat and carry around a sign that says “This pussy has teeth so try to grab it.” Knuckle dragger you will call me, yet I support a number of FEMININE causes, but not femi nazis. They tend to be ugly hairy and angry, Keep this liberal bias out of boxing.