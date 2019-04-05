He doesn’t dignify the drawings. He doesn’t debase himself by tweeting Carrey's name.

Carrey has turned to boxing to make a point about Mueller’s report, his reputation, and his impersonation of Hamlet…

When asked who I’d prefer to share a beer with, Jim Carrey, Donald Trump or Robert Mueller, I say that I would just as soon give up beer altogether.

Jim Carrey has been having fun the past two years taking potshots at the Prez with his Magic Markers. The comedian turned cartoonist has chosen his target well. But Trump doesn’t dignify the drawings. He doesn’t debase himself by tweeting the artist’s name.

The same cannot be said about 45’s relationship with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

With the Mueller Report still in Attorney General William Barr’s grubby little hands, we await Mueller’s conclusions, assuming he reached any relevant conclusions after two years of prying.

But that hasn’t deterred Jim Carrey. He carries on, as is his wont, and has turned to boxing to make a point about Mueller’s report, his reputation, and his impersonation of Hamlet.

In an article published this morning in the Huffington Post, Lee Moran suggests how and/or why “Jim Carrey turned to the world of boxing to put forward a theory about special counsel Robert Mueller with his latest cartoon.”

Carrey depicted Mueller with a bloody nose in a drawing captioned “Rope A Dope.” Rope-a-dope was a strategy employed by Muhammad Ali in the “Rumble in the Jungle,” his legendary 1974 fight with George Foreman. What exactly that has to do with Mueller and Trump is never adequately explained.

“Some of Carrey’s followers said they couldn’t decipher the artist’s message. Others, however, suggested it showed Mueller was engaging in ‘rope-a-dope’-style tactics with President Donald Trump.”

Without a background in boxing, without having studied the fight between Ali and Foreman, reaching a conclusion that comports with the facts is next to impossible. So “Carrey’s cartoon, his fans theorized, shows how Trump was using all his energy jabbing Mueller over the report of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.”

While waiting for Godot, or a scintilla of evidence that it wasn’t a Republican power grab with an eye to the 2020 presidential election, we have to depend on unreliable guides to lead us through the thicket of disinformation.

William Barr’s summary of the report said the president committed no crimes. However, investigators on Team Mueller insist that Barr “failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry.” If and when Mueller’s findings come to light, as they inevitably will, it could, according to the optimists at Huffington Post, “lead to Mueller landing a knockout blow.”