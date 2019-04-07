Neither fighter threw a jab. Neither man protected himself at all times, or any of the time.

Saturday night at Spodek arena in Katowice, Poland, in a dramatic come-from-behind victory, Robert Talarek (24-13-2, 16 KOs), the 35-year-old underdog from Ruda Slaska, Poland, stopped 25-year-old Patryk Szymański (19-2, 10 KOs), from Konin, Poland, at 1:45 of round 5 of a scheduled 8-rounder.

The scores at the time of the stoppage were 34-34 (Wlodzimierz Gulc) and 35-34 twice (Krzysztof Bubak and Arek Malek) in favor of Talarek.

We don’t as a rule cover fights by Polish journeymen, but Talarek and Szymański made history of a sort, trading 10 knockdowns in less than 14 minutes of fighting.

Szymański took control at the opening bell, twice dropping Talarek in the first minute of the bout.

Talarek scored his first knockdown with a hard right hand a minute and half into round two. Szymański beat the count and dropped Talarek a third and fourth time, at which point Talarek took over for good.

He dropped Szymański twice in round three and twice in round four, before a left hook dropped him a final time in the fifth.

After the fight Talarek said, “I knew that Szymanski was a good technician and it would be very difficult at the beginning. That’s what I expected and that was the reality.”

“I have the heart of a warrior,” the full-time miner continued. “My profession has toughened me up.”

Neither fighter threw a jab. Neither fighter protected himself at all times, or any of the time, for that matter. But the fight—calling it a boxing match does boxing a disservice—was exciting and the crowd ate it up.

Knockdowns can be counted, but will to win is hard to quantify, which is why we have experts to put things in perspective. In this instance, however, the experts have resorted to threadbare word assemblages, declaring the bout “Fight of the Year” and “Fight of the Decade.” Some even went so far as to call it “Fight of the Century,” which it most definitely was not.

