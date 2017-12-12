Can Lemieux force Billy Joe Saunders to tire and catch him with something meaningful?

WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders is making only his third defense of the title since he won it against Andy Lee two years ago…

Wednesday, December 13

6:30am ET/3:30am PT - ESPN

Jeff Horn vs. Gary Corcoran

Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) won a questionable decision over Manny Pacquaio in July to nab the WBO welterweight world title, and he’s making his first defense against Corcoran (17-1, 7 KOs). Corcoran was stopped by Liam Williams in July 2016 in a pretty one-sided bout; Corcoran has also never fought outside his home country of the U.K. He is ranked #10 by the WBO.

1pm ET/10am PT - Showtime Live Stream

Katie Taylor vs. Jessica McCaskill; Conor Benn vs. Cedrick Paynaud; Lawrence Okolie vs. Antonio Sousa; Josh Kelly vs. Jean Michel Hamilcaro; Joe Cordina vs. Juan Ocura

Taylor (7-0, 4 KOs), 2012 Olympic gold medalist, has been making waves since her transition to the pro ranks in late 2016. She’s now the WBA lightweight world champion and is making her first defense against McCaskill (5-1, 3 KOs). It may be tough to find someone to match skills with an Olympic gold medalist, but McCaskill (who is an investment banker in addition to her boxing career) has overcome homelessness to get where she is now.

Thursday, December 14

8:50pm ET/5:50pm PT - ESPN3

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Salgado; Carlos Morales vs. Dardan Zenunaj

De La Hoya (20-0, 9 KOs) has had a great couple of years. He was last seen on the undercard of Canelo vs. GGG in September—he faced Randy Caballero, undefeated at the time, and won a decision. This will be his fifth fight of 2017. Salgado (35-4, 28 KOs) is coming off a split decision loss; but worse, he’s only recently moved up to super bantamweight. Two fights ago, he faced Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at super flyweight and lost by fourth round TKO.

Friday, December 15

10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT - FS1

Jessie Vargas vs. Aaron Herrera; Diego Chaves vs. Jamal James; John Molina Jr. vs. Ivan Redkach

Vargas (27-2, 10 KOs) returns in his first bout since November 2016, when he lost a decision to Manny Pacquiao. He’s now with PBC and is facing Herrera (33-7-1, 22 KOs), who has been in with some of the best in the welterweight and junior welterweight divisions.

Saturday, December 16

9:40pm ET/6:40pm PT - HBO

Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux; Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O’Sullivan; Cletus Seldin vs. Yves Ulysse Jr.

WBO middleweight world champion Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) is making only his third defense of the title since he won it against Andy Lee two years ago. Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) is coming off of four subsequent wins since he lost by stoppage to unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in 2015. This bout will come down to Saunders’ usually iffy stamina and ability to keep outboxing Lemieux, and whether Lemieux can force Saunders to tire and catch him with something meaningful.

