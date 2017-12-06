One of the most anticipated fights of the year features Lomachenko facing Rigondeaux.

Friday, December 8

9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT - FS1

Ahmed Elbiali vs. Jean Pascal; Luis Ortiz vs. Daniel Martz; Bryant Perella vs. Alex Martin; Stephen Fulton vs. Adam Lopez

Elbiali (16-0, 13 KOs) faces veteran Pascal (31-5-1, 18 KOs) in the 10-round light heavyweight main event. Elbiali hasn’t fought anyone on Pascal’s level, despite being undefeated. Former world champion Pascal’s last few years have been a rollercoaster, and he’s coming off a split decision loss to Eleider Alvarez.

Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) takes on Martz (16-5, 13 KOs) in a heavyweight 10-rounder. Ortiz, who was originally scheduled to face WBC champion Deontay Wilder in early November, tested positive for two banned diuretics and that bout was canceled. Since then, the WBC conducted an investigation and found that the substances were a valid treatment for Ortiz’s hypertension, which is what Team Ortiz had stated all along. The WBC fined Ortiz $25,000 for neglecting to declare the substances upfront. This bout with Martz was added to this card on short notice, just announced earlier this week.

Saturday, December 2

2:50pm ET/11:50ampm PT - Showtime YouTube Live Stream (US)/BT Sport (UK)/BoxNation (UK)

James DeGale vs. Caleb Truax; Lee Selby vs. Eduardo Ramirez

IBF super middleweight world champion DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) returns for the first bout since his January thriller vs. Badou Jack, which resulted in some injuries for the champion. The challenger on Saturday is Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs), who last fought in August and won by TKO.

Selby (25-1, 9 KOs), the IBF featherweight world champion, last fought in July, defeating Jonathan Barros by unanimous decision. Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs) was last in the ring in September, when he went to a draw against Leduan Barthelemy. Ramirez displayed a lot of grit and sneaky skill in that bout, so Selby may have his hands full here.

9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT - ESPN

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux; Christopher Diaz vs. Casey Ramos; Michael Conlan vs. Fernando Molina; Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Mendoza

One of the most anticipated fights of the year features Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) facing Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) for Loma’s WBO super featherweight belt. Rigo, the WBA super bantamweight world champion, is moving up two weight classes for this bout. Both fighters are two-time Olympic gold medalists and, while it’s fantastic the bout is happening at all, it’s too bad it’s occurring this late in the game (Rigo is 37 years old) and at a weight class that is a reach for the Cuban. It’s always preferable, particularly for big fights like this, that there are no distinct advantages for either boxer, so that whatever happens, there are no doubts or questions. Still, it’s a great fight that everyone who loves the artistry of the sport should thoroughly enjoy.

10:20pm ET/7:20pm PT - HBO

Orlando Salido vs. Miguel Roman; Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa; Francisco Vargas vs. Stephen Smith

Salido (44-13-4, 31 KOs) is a rugged and truly tough out for anyone, as illustrated in his win over two-time Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko, who is fighting on the same night over on ESPN. Roman (57-12, 44 KOs) is also a thoroughly experienced veteran, and there’s no mistake in these two facing each other, as it should be the toe-to-toe sort of battle that HBO craves.

Farmer (25-4-1, 5 KOs) is taking on Ogawa (22-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant IBF super featherweight world title. Ogawa has an impressive record but has never fought outside of Japan, which could be a factor. Farmer is an impressive boxer with some old-school techniques, so this should be an interesting bout.