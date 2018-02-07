Berchelt won the title in Jan. 2017 when he defeated Francisco Vargas in a bloody bout.

Thursday, February 8

8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT - UFC Fight Pass

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Scott Sigmon

Living legend and former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. (65-9, 47 KOs) competes in what he says is his final bout on Thursday versus Scott Sigmon (30-11-1, 16 KOs). Sigmon has a winning record, has faced top level fighters including Kelly Pavlik, Caleb Truax, and Ronald Gavril, and doesn’t have a lot of knockouts, so hopefully for Jones, this will prove to be a good choice for a farewell fight.

Saturday, February 10

Televisa

Miguel Roman vs. Aristides Perez

Mexico’s Roman (58-12, 45 KOs) returns to face Colombian Perez (31-10-2, 17 KOs) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Roman is coming off of a surprise 9th round TKO over Orlando Salido last December and is looking to stay busy. Perez also faced Salido in May of last year and retired in his corner after the 7th round.

11:00pm ET/8:00pm PT - beIN Sports Espanol

Miguel Berchelt vs. Maxwell Awuku

WBC super featherweight champion Berchelt (32-1, 28 KOs) defends his title against Awuku (44-3-1, 30 KOs) in Cancun, Mexico. Berchelt won the title in January 2017 when he defeated Francisco Vargas in a bloody bout, and fought Takashi Miura that same year. Awuku has only fought outside of Ghana twice, and lost both times (by decision)—once was to former European and Commonwealth title holder Liam Walsh. While Berchelt is expected to win, Awuku may give him a tough fight.