The 2012 U.S. Olympian defends his title for the first time this Saturday. (Crown Boxing)

Saturday, January 20

7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT - SHOWTIME YouTube

Marcus Browne vs. Francy Ntetu; Adam Kownacki vs. Iago Kiladze

The prelims for the Spence vs. Peterson card will be streaming live on Showtime Sports’ YouTube channel Saturday. Heavyweights Kownacki (16-0, 13 KOs) and Kiladze (26-1, 18 KOs) will be first up, in a 10-rounder. Kownacki was last seen in July 2017, when he stopped top contender Artur Szpilka in the fourth round. Kiladze was last in the ring in November, when he knocked out Pedro Rodriguez in two.

Following that will be light heavyweights Browne (20-0, 15 KOs) and Ntetu (17-1, 4 KOs). Browne, a 2012 U.S. Olympian, has been steadily rising through the ranks—he’s faced fighters like Gabriel Campillo (albeit late in his career), Thomas Williams Jr., and most recently in July 2017, Sean Monaghan, who Browne stopped in the second round. Ntetu, whose sole loss (by 7th round TKO in an 8-round bout) came at the hands of current super middleweight champion David Benavidez.

9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT - SHOWTIME

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson; Robert Easter Jr. vs. Javier Fortuna

In the opener, IBF lightweight world champion Easter (20-0, 14 KOs) will defend his title versus former WBA super featherweight world champion Fortuna (33-1-1, 23 KOs). With his 5’11” height and 76” reach—which is actually longer than either of the larger welterweights fighting in the main event—Easter holds a serious advantage over his 5’6” opponent and his 68.5” reach. Still, Fortuna is a skilled boxer with a lot of athleticism, so he will likely make the fight interesting.

In the highly anticipated main event, IBF welterweight world champion Spence (22-0, 19 KOs) takes on former WBA welterweight and IBF super lightweight world champ Peterson (35-3-1, 17 KOs). Spence, also a 2012 U.S. Olympian, defends his title for the first time on Saturday. The 28-year-old is a very skilled fighter and has perhaps even more heart, as he showed in his last bout versus Kell Brook. Spence traveled to Brook’s backyard of Sheffield, England, and took the title from an excellent fighter in an impressive win. But Peterson is a superb boxer himself, and while he can fight on the inside, his specialty is using his legs and boxing well from the outside, particularly against big punchers like Spence. Many are overlooking Peterson in this fight, and he has been inactive (he hasn’t fought for nearly a year); still, he has the experience and gifts to make this a difficult night for Spence, and it’s a tough fight to call.