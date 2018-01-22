Gesta has some talent and a good record, but it's likely to be a relatively one-sided affair.

Saturday, January 27

10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT - HBO

Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram; Jorge Linares vs. Mercito Gesta

This will only be Matthysse’s (38-4, 35 KOs) second fight since his surprising loss to Viktor Postol back in October 2015, but some time off may have been just what the Argentinean powerhouse needed. While he is undefeated, Kiram (38-0, 28 KOs) has only fought in his native Thailand and Laos, and the level of his opposition hasn’t been particularly impressive (for example, two bouts ago he fought a boxer making his pro debut). Matthysse is always entertaining to watch, so this should be a fun match.

WBA lightweight world champion Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) is a beautiful boxer, using incredible footwork, timing, and speed to good effect. Interestingly, Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) is trained by Linares’ former coach Freddie Roach; but while the southpaw Gesta has some talent and a good record, it’s likely to be a relatively one-sided affair in Linares’ favor. But that’s forgivable and understandable considering how tough his last three bouts were: two against top contender Anthony Crolla, and his last versus Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell in a tough and competitive bout. But if you enjoy wonderful boxing, even if the match is fairly one-sided, it will still be entertaining purely due to Linares’ skills that will be on display.