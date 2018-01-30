ShoBox: The New Generation will be televised live from Sloan, Iowa. (Robert Ecksel)

Friday, February 2

10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT - Showtime

Ronald Ellis vs. Junior Younan; Thomas Mattice vs. Rolando Chinea; Montana Love vs. Sam Teah

Opening the ShoBox broadcast will be Love vs. Teah. Love (8-0, 4 KOs) is a late replacement for Wellington Romero, who suffered an injury. He’ll be facing Teah (12-1-1, 5 KOs) in a super lightweight 8-rounder.

Lightweights Mattice (10-0, 8 KOs) and two-time ShoBox winner Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KOs) will face each other in an eight-round match.

The main event features undefeated super middleweights Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Younan (13-0, 9 KOs) in a ten-round contest. Younan was a highly touted amateur and, in recent years, a skilled prospect. Ellis is not only a heavy hitter but a promising up-and-comer himself. It’s a good match-up that should test both fighters.

Saturday, February 3

10:15pm ET/7:15pm PT - ESPN

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Habib Ahmed; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Israel Gonzalez

IBF super flyweight world champion Ancajas (28-1-1, 19 KOs) makes his fourth defense of his title versus Gonzalez (21-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday. Ancajas has looked truly impressive in recent years, displaying tight and efficient boxing skills as well as concussive power. He’s mentored and promoted by Manny Pacquiao and it’s easy to see what Pacman sees in the young champion. His opponent, Gonzalez, hails from Los Cabos, Mexico, who has a very good record but hasn’t faced the same level of opposition Ancajas has. He’s taking a big step up for this bout.

Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs), the 24-year-old Mexican WBO super middleweight world champion, defends his belt against Ahmed (25-0-1, 17 KOs) in the main event. Ahmed, a Ghanaian native, has never fought outside his home country and despite his impressive record, has not faced an undefeated fighter until now. While Ramirez hasn’t faced a murderer’s row either, he has at least competed against some former top fighters in the division. If this proves to be another showcase for Ramirez, hopefully in his next outing we’ll see the champion against another top fighter in the division—ideally another title holder.

