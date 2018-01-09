Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has wowed since turning pro in 2016.

Friday, January 12

10:00pm ET/PT - SHOWTIME

Claressa Shields vs. Tori Nelson; Jesse Hernandez vs. Ernesto Garza; Sonny Fredrickson vs. Shohjahon Ergashev

Opening the ShoBox telecast on Friday night is Fredrickson (18-0, 12 KOs), #8-ranked WBA super lightweight contender from Toledo, Ohio, who is taking on another undefeated young fighter in Ergashev (10-0, 10 KOs), originally from Uzbekistan and now residing in Brooklyn. Fredrickson was last in the ring in November, when he knocked out previously unbeaten Placido Ramirez in Medellin, Colombia (see the Boxing.com interview with Sonny here) Ergashev, while clearly a heavy puncher, hasn’t faced great opposition yet, so this bout will be a telling one for both young contenders.

Hernandez (10-1, 7 KOs) has only lost one bout and it was via split decision back in 2015 to then-undefeated Ray Ximenez. Since then, he’s fought two more fighters with no losses. Garza (9-2, 5 KOs) had an impressive amateur career, including winning gold at the National Golden Gloves. As a pro, he’s progressed, though has suffered two setbacks—the most recent was in February 2017, when he was stopped by Spain’s Jon Fernandez.

In the main event, IBF and WBC super middleweight world champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) will defend her titles against contender Tori Nelson (17-0, 2 KOs). Nelson is undefeated, an uncommon thing in women’s boxing, and has shown her skill by defeating contenders such as then-unbeaten Alicia Napoleon in December 2016. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has wowed since turning pro in late 2016. She won a minor title in her second fight. She secured two world titles in her fourth outing in a highly dominant performance against then-undefeated Nikki Adler, who had been WBC world champion for more than two years. Shields simply has phenomenal skill, and at only 22 years old, she could dominate women’s boxing in and around her weight division for some time.