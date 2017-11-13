Ishe Smith is a former world champion who has fought a litany of champs and titleholders.

Friday, November 17

10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT - FS1

Anthony Dirrell vs. Denis Douglin; Jamontay Clark vs. Domonique Dolton; Ryan Karl vs. Kareem Martin

In a Friday edition of PBC’s Toe-to-Toe Tuesdays, Dirrell (30-1-1, 24 KOs) will be facing Douglin (20-5, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder in Dirrell’s hometown of Flint, Michigan. Douglin last fought in August 2016, when he lost by TKO to current WBC champion David Benavidez.

On the undercard, Clark (12-0, 7 KOs) takes on Dolton (19-1-1, 10 KOs) in an 8-rounder. This welterweight scrap should be an entertaining one from two up-and-coming prospects.

Opening the broadcast is Karl (14-1, 9 KOs) vs. Martin (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in an 8-round junior welterweight bout. Karl was last seen winning a decision in July, bouncing back after his first professional loss to Eddie Ramirez by stoppage back in February. Martin also most recently had a comeback fight when he won a decision in August; prior to that he lost to David Grayton by TKO in August 2016.

Saturday, November 18

3:30pm ET/12:00pm PT - BT Sport/Box Nation (UK)

Carl Frampton vs. Horacio Garcia; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jamie Conlan; Zolani Tete vs. Siboniso Gonya

Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs) makes his return to the ring after losing his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in their rematch back in January. Since then, Frampton has changed a lot in his camp—he’s now training with Jamie Moore, has a promotional agreement with Frank Warren, and is managed by Matthew Macklin’s MTK Global. It seems the only thing that stayed the same in his career since the Santa Cruz fight is his advisor, Al Haymon. His opponent, Garcia (33-3-1, 24 KOs), is no stranger to traveling—the Mexican native has mostly fought in Mexico, but also several times in the United States, and once in Japan; on Saturday he will be facing Frampton in Belfast, Northern Ireland. While he has three losses, Garcia has never been stopped, and has faced top contender Joseph Diaz in December of last year. This should be an entertaining scrap.

The supporting bouts include IBF super flyweight world champion Ancajas (27-1-1, 18 KOs) defending his title against the undefeated Conlan (19-0, 11 KOs) in an intriguing bout. South African Tete (25-3, 20 KOs), the WBO bantamweight world champion, is a familiar face in the UK—including this fight, he’s fought there five times. Gonya (11-1, 5 KOs) is taking a big step up in opposition and will also be competing outside South Africa for the first time.

9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT - Bounce

Ishe Smith vs. Julian Williams; Lionell Thompson vs. Earl Newman; Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Harmonito Dela Torre

In the main event of this card, Smith (29-8, 12 KOs) takes on Williams (23-1-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight bout. Smith is a former world champion who has fought a litany of world champions and former titleholders, including Erislandy Lara, Vanes Martirosyan, Daniel Jacobs, Sergio Mora, and more. Williams is coming off a win over Joshua Conley, which was his first fight back after losing by TKO to Jermall Charlo last December in a matchup that was largely perceived as tough to call. This bout with Smith should be a good gauge of where Williams is and how much time the 39-year-old Smith has left in the sport.

On the undercard, Thompson (18-4, 11 KOs) faces Newman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight fight. Nyambayar (8-0, 8 KOs) faces Dela Torre (19-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder that may just steal the show.

