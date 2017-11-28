Boxing TV Schedule: Week of November 26-December 2

By Caryn A. Tate on November 28, 2017
Saturday night on HBO, Cotto closes out his Hall-of-Fame career against Sadam Ali.

Miguel Cotto will be defending his WBO super welterweight world title versus the younger Sadam Ali in a 12-rounder…

Thursday, November 30
11:00pm ET/8:00pm PT - ESPN2
Lamont Roach vs. Rey Perez; Jose Lopez vs. Avery Sparrow

Roach (15-0, 6 KOs) faces Perez (21-8, 6 KOs) in the 10-round main event for the WBC youth silver super featherweight title. Roach won his last fight by first round TKO in October, while Perez was last seen in June winning by 2nd round TKO; but just prior to that, in February 2016, he lost by stoppage to Jessie Magdaleno.

On the undercard, Lopez (19-1, 14 KOs) is now facing Sparrow (8-1, 3 KOs), who is a late replacement, in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

Saturday, December 2
10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT - HBO
Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali; Rey Vargas vs. Oscar Negrete

Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs) closes out his Hall-of-Fame career Saturday against Ali (25-1, 14 KOs). Cotto will be defending his WBO super welterweight world title versus the younger Ali in a 12-rounder that Cotto says will be his final fight.

The supporting bout features Vargas (30-0, 22 KOs) defending his WBC super bantamweight world title vs. Negrete (17-0, 7 KOs). The challenger is moving up from bantamweight for the opportunity.

