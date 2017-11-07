In his last outing in March, Jacobs faced Golovkin and looked very good in the process.

Friday, November 10

10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT - Showtime (US)

Luis Rosa vs. Yuandale Evans, Radzhab Butaev vs. Janer Gonzalez, Junior Fa vs. Fred Latham, and Charles Conwell vs. Roque Zapata

As usual for ShoBox events, this card is full of young and hungry fighters. Rosa (23-0, 11 KOs) faces Evans (19-1, 14 KOs) in the main event. Butaev (7-0, 6 KOs) was an amateur standout in Russia and he is squaring off against Gonzalez (19-0, 15 KOs) in what should be an entertaining bout. Heavyweights Fa (12-0, 7 KOs) and Latham (9-0, 5 KOs) face each other in an 8-rounder, and U.S. Olympian Conwell (5-0, 5 KOs) will be battling Zapata (4-1) in a 6-round fight.

Saturday, November 11

10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT - HBO (US) / Sky Sports (UK)

Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias, Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach, Cletus Seldin vs. Roberto Ortiz

Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) will be facing Arias (18-0, 9 KOs) in the former’s first fight since signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and his multi-fight deal with HBO. In his last outing in March, Jacobs faced Golovkin and looked very good in the process. Arias is undefeated and believes he’s been deserving a shot at the top level for some time.

On the undercard, Miller (19-0, 17 KOs) is matched against the veteran Wach (33-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight scrap. Seldin (20-0, 16 KOs) will square off against Ortiz (35-1, 26 KOs) in another 10-rounder. Both bouts feature an undefeated up-and-comer versus an experienced veteran in what should be good tests.

10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT - ESPN

Jose Ramirez vs. Mike Reed, Artur Beterbiev vs Enrico Koelling

Ramirez (20-0, 15 KOs) takes on Reed (23-0, 12 KOs) in an interesting 10-rounder. Both fighters were amateur standouts, with Ramirez representing the U.S. in the 2012 Olympics and Reed winning the National Golden Gloves.

Also on the card, light heavyweights Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs) and Koelling (23-1, 6 KOs) face each other for the vacant IBF world title. While Beterbiev doesn’t have many professional bouts, he has an extensive amateur career, while Koelling has been a pro for only a year longer than Beterbiev but has more than twice the number of fights.

