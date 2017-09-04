Enough can't be said about this card, which is one of the best in the sport in quite a while.

Friday, September 8

10:00pm ET/PT - SHOWTIME

David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril, Caleb Plant vs. Alan Campa

Undefeated Benavidez (18-0, 17 KOs) enters this fight hot off an impressive knockout performance over Rogelio “Porky” Medina back in May. Gavril has only one loss, a decision against Elvin Ayala in 2015. Benavidez is the WBC #4 ranked super middleweight while Gavril stands at #6, and the two will face off for the vacant world title previously held by Badou Jack. It should be an entertaining scrap.

Opening up the broadcast is the immensely talented Caleb Plant (15-0, 10 KOs) taking on Alan Campa (16-3, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Campa is coming off a stoppage loss to Jesse Hart, and though he’s a tough, talented fighter, Plant should win this. One wonders if PBC may be planting the seed for a future bout between the winner of both fights on this card, as Plant is currently ranked #30 by the WBC.

Saturday, September 9

10:15pm ET/PT - HBO

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Roman Gonzalez, Carlos Cuadras vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, Naoya Inoue vs. Antonio Nieves

Enough can’t be said about this card, which is simply one of the best in the sport in quite a while. Sor Rungvisai (43-4, 39 KOs) won the WBC world super flyweight from Roman Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOS) in a shocking upset in March. Gonzalez, the formerly widely acknowledged pound-for-pound top fighter, insisted on an immediate rematch, and here we are. Gonzalez is without a doubt a wildly talented fighter, but Sor Rungvisai is underrated as well as a very heavy-handed puncher whose style Gonzalez may always find tough to deal with. This rematch is tough to call.

On the undercard, the hugely talented Cuadras (36-1, 27 KOs) faces Estrada (35-2, 25 KOs) in another stellar matchup. This bout is for the mandatory title shot versus the winner of the headliner. Since Cuadras lost a very close decision to Gonzalez last year wherein Chocolatito pulled the WBC title from him, and because Estrada is a fantastic fighter himself who always comes to fight, expect fireworks.

Opening the telecast is a real treat for boxing fans. Japan’s Inoue (13-0, 11 KOs) makes his highly anticipated US debut against Nieves (17-1, 9 KOs). Inoue, nicknamed “Monster” for good reason, is a wonderful fighter with incredible power who will no doubt excite US boxing fans. Nieves is coming off a questionable split-decision loss to Nikolai Potapov earlier this year, and he displayed good skill in that bout so don’t expect “Monster” to have an easy time of it.

