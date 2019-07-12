Blandamura’s late success was erased when Morrison landed a right on the Italian’s jaw.

At the picturesque outdoor Stadio Nicola in Rome, promoter Eddie Hearn continued to showcase European talent to the U.S. audience through the DAZN network. This card featured local Italian talent against a variety of international opposition with the local fighters coming out on top in all but two of the fights on the seven-bout card.

That main bout featured Rome’s Emanuele Blandamura going up against England’s Marcus Morrison in a middleweight crossroads bout. Blandamura had gone to 22-0 before moving up in competition in 2015 against Frenchman Michael Soro and suffering a stoppage loss. Since that time, the Rome native has had mixed success, his most recent major test being a stoppage loss in Japan by then-WBC champion Ryota Murata last year. Morrison had gone as far as 15-0 before dropping a decision to rugged countryman Jason Wellborn in 2017. Since that first loss, Morrison had gone 6-2, the two losses to fighters with losing records. Morrison started quickly using his height and reach advantage to outbox Blandamura over the first four rounds. Blandamura continued to try and work his way inside but his lack of punching power limited his effectiveness when he was able to get in. Over the second half of the fight, however, Morrison’s activity level decreased considerably and Blandamura was able to pull ahead in rounds five through eight from sheer activity. All of Blandamura’s late success was erased in the ninth round when Morrison landed a perfectly placed overhand right on the Italian’s jaw, depositing him on the canvas. Blandamura got to his feet but looked wobbly, prompting the stoppage of the fight. Immediately after the fight was waved off, Blandamura slumped into the arms of the referee, and paramedics were called in to assist. Thankfully, Blandamura was able to stand on his own after five minutes. At the age of 39, it might be wise for the popular Italian to call it quits following such a brutal loss.

In the fight of the night, 39-year old transplanted Ukrainian Serhiy Demchenko (22-14-1) scored a spectacular seventh round stoppage over Frenchman Hakim Zoulikha (26-11) in a battle for the European Union Light Heavyweight title. Despite living and fighting in Rome, Demcheno stuck to a typically Eastern European style, straight-up, little to no head movement and very little footwork. Demchenko’s entire defensive strategy consisted of holding his hands high and tight and attempting to block incoming punches. Zoulikha seemed to have an effective answer by looping punches around the guard of Demechenko and landing on the side of his shaven head. Demechenko countered with short power shots but was outworked by the Frenchman over the first four rounds. In the fifth, Demchenko landed an arcing right that caught ZoZoulikha flush. The Frenchman teetered on his feet for a good three seconds before falling. Demchenko, assuming that Zoulikha was on his way to the canvas immediately after the shot landed, walked to a neutral corner missing the opportunity to land a follow-up shot that certainly would have ended the fight. The round ended before Demchenko could follow up and Zoulikha seemed to have recovered in the sixth. In the seventh round, however, Demchenko landed the exact same shot, dropping Zoulikha again. This time, there was plenty of time left in the round and a follow-up flurry of brutal chopping punches landed by Demchenko while Zoulikha was against the ropes forced the stoppage.

In a four-round light heavyweight matchup, transplanted Brazilian Valentino Manfredonia won a unanimous decision over Serbian southpaw Sokol Arsic (1-3-2). Manfredonia employed a herky-jerky style to easily outbox the rugged Serbian.

In an eight-round cruiserweight fight, Ireland’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2) dropped 37-year old local Franesco Cataldo (7-6) twice in the second round, prompting Cataldo’s corner to stop the fight before the start of the third round. Cataldo was a late replacement for undefeated fellow-Italian Fabio Turchi.

Undefeated 42-year old Emiliano Marsili (38-0-1) easily outboxed Nicaraguan Brayan Mairena (10-12-1) over six rounds. Remarkable that a fighter with Marsili’s record and age has never had a crack at a world title and is fighting a six-rounder against this level of opponent. Despite his age and years as a pro (16), Marsili still has remarkable hand speed and footwork, although his lack of power and non-action style may contribute to his lack of progress.

Undefeated 154-pounder Mirko Natalizi (6-0) used his height and reach to dominate Spaniard Antonio Gomez (4-4-2) over six rounds, earning an easy unanimous decision. Natalizi came out strong in an attempt to score the stoppage, but Gomez proved tough enough to handle Natalizi’s power and land an occasional counter shot of his own.

Another undefeated Italian, Vincenzo Bevilacqua (16-0) earned an easy unanimous decision over Serbian Novak Radulovik (9-4-1). Bevilacqua employed an aggressive style throughout but his lack of power, signified by zero of his 16 wins being by kayo, prevented him from ever hurting or coming close to stopping Radulovik.