I don’t know Paul Magno. I only know him through his writing, which is as it should be.

Critic!

That was Samuel Beckett’s word of disgust.

There’s been a lot of criticism about boxing writers on this site. Part of Samuel Beckett’s disdain for critics was that while the artists did the work, the critics sniped safely and often too-easily. That’s precisely what happens in a Comments section. Because quick reactions are terse and easy to read (and, let’s face it, entertaining because they’re not filtered and not well-revised), these critical voices become amplified. Our bombarded brains seem conditioned to skim articles but to read comments (and in the larger world, tweets). And so these spot-critiques outpunch the original work, work ideally written with attention and care by boxing writers.

If you write, if you put your work out there for public consumption, you need to be able to take it (and I’m consciously using a boxing cliché here) on the chin. I’ve posted more than fifty pieces on Boxing.com over the past eight years. I’ve received some compliments on my work. I’ve received some criticism of my opinions on fights or fighters. And I’ve received some nasty, critical comments about me from people I don’t know and who don’t know me. I’ve never answered these comments. It’s not that I’m turning the other cheek; I do keep a mental list of people, usually hiding behind pseudonyms, who snipe at me, and I usually laugh at these easy critics with friends (though I can’t help thinking of Steve Buscemi in Billy Madison, whose smeared lipstick seals the deal). Still, I don’t feel the need to explain myself or justify myself to posters because I stand by what I write and my pieces, which I try to make complete before sending them in, speak for me.

I have my favorite boxing writers and they’re writers first, boxing writers second. Perhaps that’s why it irks me when the best writers are so easily and quickly criticized—pointed criticism is an art, but most of the ad-hominem attacks I read showcase amateur minds incapable of or at least unwilling to recognize the craft of writing a strong boxing article.

But now we have a complete article on Boxing.com written by Paul Magno, which is a snipe-job that veils itself as a general diatribe against writers who write about and glorify boxing history. Do I have skin in this game—well, I rarely write about boxers-past. In fact, when I receive my Hall of Fame ballot and look down the list, I never check boxes for boxers I don’t know well—if I need to look at their records on BoxRec and read others’ commentary, I’m not equipped to cast a vote.

The skin I do have in this game is that in May I wrote a review of Springs Toledo’s most recent book Smokestack Lightning: Harry Greb, 1919 and it’s Harry Greb that Paul Magno calls out by name. Why Paul Magno doesn’t call out Springs Toledo by name seems strange—why put on a pretend veil when there’s no real intention to veil? Magno does qualify that some boxing historians know how to write. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt (what else can I do when names aren’t named) and assume Magno appreciates Toledo’s skills. No matter how critical writers are about the BWAA (and the BWAA is worthy of criticism), some of its members are real writers and know, to use a Philip Roth phrase (one of our great real writers), how to turn a sentence around. Springs Toledo, who has been honored by the BWAA year after year, is one of those real writers.

The other piece of skin I have in the game is that Paul Magno uses the phrase “Warrior Poet” in his latest piece, a too-clever phrase that’s popped up many times in the comments section of articles I’ve written (though never with Paul Magno’s name attached). Fair enough. Mr. Magno isn’t a fan of glorifying men who hit harder than most mortals and who take punches better than most mortals and who test themselves more intensely than most mortals, but are still, like all mortals, flesh and blood. And Magno isn’t a fan of history’s natural sanding process, which brings out the sheen in people who may not have been that shiny. If we’re interested in just the facts, Jack, then all we really need is BoxRec. The facts are there, in wins and losses, in height and weight, no editorializing (or glorifying) needed.

But boxing writing, like all good writing, is essentially about telling a story. The best boxing writing shines light, sometimes poetic light, on the fighters, who are the story’s characters. And the best boxing writing describes, often using poetic devices, the arc of a fight, which is the story’s plot. Whether the fight happened last week or last century, if the writing is strong, the story will come across with power and resonate. There are plenty of boxing articles out there, but the only ones I read (and try to write) are those that bring life to dry, lifeless facts. If the writer (or I) uses a fresh metaphor or simile or some careful personification on the way to describing the storyline of ring warriors, more power to them. Instead of using the term “Warrior Poet” as a bitter criticism or a way to diminish writers who see the elevated beauty of the sweet science, the manly art, the sport to which all others aspire, perhaps Magno should reassess the term; that is, instead of using Warrior Poet as a bullet in his sniping arsenal, perhaps Warrior Poet, without the snide connotations, should become a genuine compliment.

I don’t know Paul Magno. I only know him through his writing, which is as it should be. The truth is, I admire his writing—he has a voice, he writes strong sentences, he’s closer to Hemingway than Proust (as I am, another reason I’m always surprised to see my work classified as Warrior Poetry), and he hits boxing where it hurts and should hurt. His articles are one-note in subject matter, but Magno acknowledges his repetitive chants and makes a good case why he needs to keep sounding that single broken note (metaphor—I’m being poetic here). Deep down, perhaps Paul Magno is himself waxing a bit poetic, a bit romantically sentimental (I’m being only slightly sarcastic here), in his desire to write articles about how to eliminate the many modern evils of boxing and make boxing great again. Advocating over and over like a Greek chorus (simile—I’m being poetic here, again) for a better boxing environment is the stuff of poetry, a kind of love song of what could ideally be. Of course, Magno’s poetry, like most of boxing poetry, is pretty minor poetry. Boxing’s just a sport. In the scheme of things, who cares? Who cares that the best fights can’t get made? Who cares if the sanctioning bodies are a joke? Who cares if the paywalls have dried up the fan base? In a strange way, methinks the Magno doth protest too much.

There’s certainly plenty of bad boxing writing out there. Perhaps (another favorite word of Beckett’s) that’s because so many boxing writers are not paid and because there’s a proliferation of boxing sites and because, as Mel Brooks might mockingly say, “Or you have it, or you don’t.” Most writers don’t and never will have it. You’re born with talent and while hard work can hone talent, no amount of work will bring writers (or artists, or musicians, or physicists for that matter) to the other side, to the side of real talent. That’s my subjective take on subjectivity. There’s a lot of crap out there, a lot of crap boxing writing. But Warrior Poetry, if it’s written well, is worthy. And books on Harry Greb, like the one Springs Toledo wrote and I reviewed, is worthy.

When real writers get directly (or indirectly directly) called out on their work without an acknowledgement of their craft, well…pearls to swine. Paul Magno, who has it, should know better.

Adam Berlin is the author of four novels, including Both Members of the Club (Texas Review Press/winner of the Clay Reynolds Novella Prize) and Belmondo Style (winner of the Publishing Triangle’s Ferro-Grumley Award). He teaches writing at John Jay College/CUNY. @AdamBerlinNYC.