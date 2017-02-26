All 49 men Floyd defeated had power. A lot of good it did them. (boss logic @bosslogic)

When Floyd Mayweather retired after giving Andre Berto a one-sided drubbing in September 2015, some hoped, without a shred of evidence, he might go quietly into that good night. That of course has not happened. He is as prominent as ever, as a promoter, as a success story par excellence, popping up wherever a camera and fawning talking head is willing to accept what he says at face value.

Having just celebrated his 40th birthday, the Mayweather news, such as it is, concerns a possible boxing match with UFC star Conor McGregor. For Mayweather it will be a chance to surpass Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record, which Floyd says he cares nothing about, while earning some easy mega millions. For McGregor, it will be the payday to beat all paydays, even if it means losing in the process.

Speaking with Showtime’s Steve Farhood on his birthday, Mayweather said, “I’m here to say today, on 2/24 on my birthday… they keep throwing the Conor McGregor name out there. Like I said before, let’s make it happen.”

Forgive me for asking, but who is this “they” that “keep throwing the Conor McGregor name out there?” It is, if I’m not mistaken, Mayweather himself.

If they were fighting in a cage under the UFC rules at which McGregor, who calls himself the “champion of true fighting,” excels, he might have a chance of winning. But in the ring under the auspices of the Marquess of Queensberry, nobody believes McGregor has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning.

Mayweather, however, does not agree.

“Every time Conor McGregor goes out there and competes and wins—he does it standing up. When Conor McGregor did lose, he lost on the ground. He didn’t lose standing up. He’s a hell of a fighter and a very tough competitor. And he has the will to win.”

Having the will to win will help. But if one can’t find anyone to hit, that makes winning a tad more difficult.

“The UFC gloves, they are no different from boxing gloves,” continued Mayweather. “They are just a little bit smaller. But if a guy got power, he got power—and Conor McGregor got power.”

All 49 men Mayweather has beaten had power. A lot of good it did them.

Floyd isn’t interested in legitimizing MMA any more than he is interesting in legitimizing McGregor for a skeptical boxing public. His sole interest, in addition to topping Marciano, is swelling his bank account.

But before the bout can happen, McGregor has to clear up his responsibilities to the UFC, with whom he has an exclusive contract, and its ubiquitous president Dana White, to whom he is contractually obligated to four cage fights and who said about a possible match with Mayweather, “We’re nowhere with it.”

With the collapse of Ronda Rousey, UFC’s former liaison to the world at large, White isn’t likely to green light this fight without a lawsuit and/or a substantial buyout.

“He has to get his thing in order with his team,” Mayweather said. “Once Conor McGregor speaks with the UFC and his bosses, then we can make it happen— because we already know that Floyd Mayweather is his own boss. We have Showtime, Showtime PPV, Mayweather Promotions—which is the past, the present and future of sports and entertainment. Let’s make the fight happen. Let’s give the fans what they want to see. There is only one fight out there that’s important—that’s Mayweather and Conor McGregor.”

If that’s the “one fight out there that’s important,” we’re in worse trouble than I thought. But will this sideshow, this “joke for boxing” in the words of Canelo Alvarez, actually materialize?

“I can’t really say,” said Mayweather. “It’s been talked [about],” incessantly I might add, “but nothing has been signed with ink yet. Conor McGregor believes in himself. I believe in myself. He believes in his skills, I believe in my skills. He’s a lot younger, he’s been active. I’ve been on the shelf for a couple of years. We just have to see.”

For those who fear they might not get their money’s worth if and when Mayweather and McGregor get it on, not to worry. Roy Jones is lobbying to fight Anderson Silva on the undercard.