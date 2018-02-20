“It is not possible for me to go into the ring like this. I would like to apologize to my fans.”

Juergen Braehmer has withdrawn from Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series semi-final super middleweight bout versus Callum Smith. Braehmer announced today that he is suffering from influenza. Replacing Braehmer is undefeated Dutch fighter Nieky Holzken.

“I have been battling a feverish infection since Sunday,” said Braehmer. “Unfortunately, a fight in this state is out of the question. It is not possible for me to go into the ring like this and I would like to apologize to my fans. I was well prepared and looking forward to fighting Callum.”

The format of the World Boxing Super Series ensured that Holzken was waiting on reserve in case of this type of situation. Holzken has been training to face Dmitrii Chudinov but is ready to step in to the tournament on short notice.

“I’ve been waiting for this chance to come,” said Holzken. “I signed up as a substitute fighter so I’m in great shape and prepared for Saturday. I’ve watched Callum fight many times. I study everyone in my weight division. He’s a good, solid fighter. We’re both big body punchers. It will make for an excellent fight.”

“Callum, you better be ready, because I am, and I’m coming to beat you!”