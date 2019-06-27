“He asked me, ‘Hey man, are you sure you want to do this? Boxing is serious.’” (Ace of LA)

Last year, 29-year-old middleweight Brandon Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) won season 5 of the reality TV series The Contender. His performances were incredibly impressive as he defeated Tyrone Brunson, Ievgen Khytrov, Eric Walker, and Shane Mosley Jr. With each bout, Adams won utilizing a different style and set of skills.

Before his return fight against Brunson on May 10, 2018, Brandon hadn’t fought in three years. Adams spoke about the lengthy layoff from his perspective.

“The guy who was acting as my manager wound up not being my [former] manager—he was just collecting a check. We signed an agreement for him to be my manager and the commission notified him that his license was suspended because of some shady acts he’d done in the past.

“But I was never informed of this, so I was paying the guy. [When I found out], I wanted help from the promotion because the promotion is who got him to be my manager. It was a lot of stuff going on under the table and I didn’t understand because I didn’t know about it. I went to address the parties about it, and was told I wasn’t fighting in that fight between me and John Thompson [in May 2015].”

Once Adams was told he wouldn’t be fighting Thompson, he didn’t train to the level he would have if he was preparing for a bout. At the last minute—the Wednesday prior to the Saturday fight—Brandon was told he was actually going to be fighting. On such short notice, Adams wasn’t able to make the 154-pound limit and was fined.

“The weight cut destroyed me. I was going through hell to make weight for that fight,” Adams said.

Despite winning the first round and dropping Thompson, in the second round Brandon was caught and hurt badly. The referee waved it off. Following the loss, Adams was devastated. He struggled with feeling like he’d failed those around him.

“At the end of the day, every time I looked in the mirror, that [loss] is what I saw. That’s what I had to overcome.”

Adams wanted to get right back into the ring, but all fighters are dependent upon their teams to make that happen.

“I kept calling the promoter, Banner [Promotions], for the opportunity to fight. I was told, ‘Yeah, stay tuned, stay ready, and we’ll give you a call.’ I waited for two years. I don’t know what they were doing or what they were waiting on. But at that point I pretty much lost all faith in those guys.”

Many might have given up on their dream after what Brandon went through. Instead, Adams made up his mind to use the time to improve his situation going forward.

“I started to do a lot of research about boxing inside the ring and boxing outside the ring—so I could be prepared for whoever I sit down to talk to about the business side of boxing. Which is my least favorite side of boxing!” Brandon laughed.

When the opportunity to participate in The Contender came along, Adams didn’t initially feel good about the idea.

“They seen a video of me on YouTube saying I wanted to fight, so The Contender reached out to me directly. They wanted to reach out to [my promoter] to make sure they weren’t stepping on anybody’s toes. I had a problem with that—that’s why I kept saying no. I couldn’t shake that feeling those guys didn’t have my best interests [at heart].”

Ultimately, Brandon decided to take part in the show for one simple reason.

“I asked myself before I got on The Contender, ‘All right Brandon, what are you here for?’ I didn’t care about the money [$250,000 for the winner]. I wanted to help people be motivated, be pushed in the right direction from hearing my story about my hardships growing up and my hardships in the sport of boxing.

“I wasn’t afraid of losing to nobody in that house. I never felt like I was gonna lose because I said I was gonna be a winner for putting out my story.”

Hailing from Watts, California, Adams faced a multitude of challenges growing up in a troubled area full of gang activity. His mother struggled as a single parent, plus took care of any children in the area who didn’t have adults to look after them. While some of Brandon’s siblings fell into the gang lifestyle, he was able to make it out and looked out for his two younger siblings to ensure they made it out safely too.

“It helped shape me. It definitely helped mold me into the person I am now and made me appreciate where I am—I’m able to help people.”

As a child, all Brandon wanted was to play football. Boxing wasn’t on his radar until later.

“Unfortunately my mom couldn’t afford to have me play, so I was never able to play growing up. Besides that, I had a heart murmur so I’d try to get approved by a doctor. Sometimes they’d say I could play and other times they’d say no. I tried to play in high school—by that time the heart murmur had passed. I tried out for football but one of the coaches there, because of my older brother and cousins’ reputations [in gangs], he was like, ‘Nah man, we don’t push this on our fields. I know who your family is.’ So I didn’t get to play.

“But at that moment, that’s when I made up my mind to box. I felt betrayed. I was disappointed, and I said to myself right then and there, Man, I’m gonna do something where it’s all on me. Where I don’t need a team, where I don’t have to trust and have faith in anybody else.

“Now, I didn’t know boxing—no matter what anybody says—it is a team sport. You have to be a team leader at all times. I didn’t understand that then. But I was real committed and I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember it all too well because I was kind of going through it [again] when I got shelved by my promotion.”

After graduating from high school and attending college, Brandon pursued his dream of boxing without his family’s knowledge and met a man who would change the course of his life.

“After I graduated from high school, that’s when I met Big Al, may he rest in peace. He was one of my neighbors. Once he saw I wanted to box, he asked me, ‘Hey man, are you sure you want to do this? Boxing is serious.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was looking at me like, man, this little kid, he don’t know what the hell he’s getting himself into.

“He told me his goal was to completely burn me out so I didn’t want to box no more. But he said every day he told me to be at his front door, I was there. That first year I didn’t even box. I didn’t start boxing till I was 19.”

Big Al helped Brandon get in exceptional shape to mitigate his lack of experience compared to other fighters who started boxing as young kids. After a year of conditioning, Big Al introduced 19-year-old Adams to Dub Huntley, who is still Brandon’s head coach today. Starting out training with Dub, Brandon had to learn everything from the ground up.

“I don’t fight southpaw because [Dub] didn’t know I was left-handed. He seen me fighting southpaw and he said, ‘You’re fighting the wrong way.’ What he didn’t actually know is nobody had taught me how to box at that point. I switched and he showed me how to fight orthodox, and that’s how I wound up fighting orthodox.”

Brandon is still training with Dub Huntley and has also added Freddie Roach to his team (the two worked together during The Contender). Looking ahead to Saturday’s fight versus WBC world middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, Adams has a focused mindset. The bout will take place in Houston, Charlo’s hometown.

“I was like, ‘Listen, man, if I’m able to beat him anywhere, I should be able to beat him in his home town.’ And if people don’t like me or don’t know about me, they will during and after the fight. I don’t have that same fear that other fighters have who know to be cautious about all that stuff. I’m almost reckless—not that exactly because I think about everything I do, but that’s the kind of spirit I have.

“I’m pretty excited about all of this.”

Catch Brandon Adams challenging newly instated WBC world middleweight champion Jermall Charlo live on Showtime this Saturday, June 29. The telecast will begin at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate