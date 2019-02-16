Baysangurov was dropped twice. He was outlanded 227 to 96. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Friday night at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota, in a fight televised live on Showtime, WBA “regular” middleweight champion Rob “Bravo” Brant (25-1, 17 KOs), originally from nearby St. Paul, in the first title defense, stopped formally undefeated Khasan Baysangurov (17-1, 7 KOs), from Kiev, Ukraine, by way of Samashki, Russia, at 1:42 of the 11th round.

Baysangurov was dropped in rounds 2 and 11and outlanded 227 to 96.

“Today, I feel like a true champion,” said Brant after the bout. “I was happy with my performance. I had some cramps later in the fight, but this shows I can carry my power later in fights.

“Middleweight is one of the deepest divisions in boxing. There are fights to be made. We just have to keep pushing forward. Canelo Alvarez is recognized by many as the champion at middleweight, and I’d love a fight with him down the road.”

In the co-main event, Joshua Greer Jr. (20-1-1, 12 KOs), from Chicago, Illinois, scored his seventh knockout in a row in defense of his WBC Continental Americas bantamweight title by stopping Giovanni Escaner (19-4, 12 KOs), from Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, with a body shot at 2:33 of the 8th round of a scheduled 10.

Greer outlanded Escaner in every round and connected with 130 power punches to his opponent’s 81.

“I had to wait for him to soften up,” said Greer, “but I did what I had to do. It’s all a learning experience for me. But I’m from Chicago. I had to go take it.”

In other action, Mikaela Mayer (10-0, 4 KOs), from Colorado Springs, Colorado, successfully defended her NABF super featherweight title by outpunching Yareli Larios (13-2-1, 3 KOs), from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 155 to 81.

The final scores after eight rounds were 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74.

After the fight Mayer said, “It’s more about strategy in the pros. I was relaxed and took my time in there. We knew she was going to be tough. She has that Hispanic blood in her.

“I think I’m ready for more belts. I want those belts this year.”