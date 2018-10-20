Brant deep-sixed plans for Murata to meet Golovkin next year. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Saturday night at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight streamed live on ESPN+, number two ranked Rob Brant (24-1, 16 KOs), the two-fisted underdog from Dallas, Texas, by way of St. Paul, Minnesota, outpointed reigning and defending WBA World middleweight champion Ryota Murata (14-2, 11 KOs), the former Olympian from Tokyo, Japan.

The final scores after 12 lopsided rounds were 118-110 (Tim Cheatham) and 119-109 twice (Eric Cheek and Burt A. Clements).

Brant put on an inspired performance. In addition to drawing first blood and winning the “regular” WBA title, he threw 1262 punches, just three shy of Brian Vera’s record of 1265 punches dating back to his 2012 fight against Sergio Mora.

According to CompuBox, Brant landed 356 of 1262 total punches (23.3%) to 180 of 774 (28.2%) for Murata. Brant threw and landed more jabs, 126 of 467 (27%) to 59 of 385 (15.3 %) for Murata. He also almost came close to doubling the number of power punches to the head and body, connecting with 230 of 795 (28.9%) to Murata’s 121 of 389 (31.1%).

The fight was as one-sided as those numbers suggest as Brant outmaneuvered, outworked, outthought and outfought the now-former champ. Brant also threw a wrench into the works for Murata to meet former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin next year.

“This is one of the best moments of my life,” said Brant after the fight. “I wasn’t thinking about punch output. I was thinking about winning.”