Saturday night at Estadio Antonio R. Márquez in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico, 33-year-old Julio César Chávez Jr., el hijo de una leyenda from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, crushed no-hope Evert Bravo (25-11-1, 19 KOs), the 34-year-old veteran from Arboletes, Colombia, with a hook to the liver at 1:22 of the first round.

The former WBC middleweight champion was fighting for the first time in over two years, since his loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2017, and assured his fans in advance of the bout that he is back and better than ever.

Chávez was in shape and looked strong, but Bravo, a matchmaker’s dream opponent, having lost seven of his last 11 fights, was no test as to Chávez’s readiness to fight for a title.

“Boxing is like that,” said Chávez after the stoppage. “I wanted to give a spectacular performance for the people, and that hook did the job. I am very happy because I prepared myself like never before, I want to return in September against Angulo and then go for the super middleweight title.”

Angulo also knocked out Bravo, in his last fight, and while he has the potential to put up more resistance than the Colombian, he has no more chance of competing with Chávez than did Bravo, having lost five of his last eight fights dating back to 2013.