Break Radio Silence

By Boxing News on June 2, 2017
Break Radio Silence
One of the podcast's hosts is former middleweight champion Kelly "The Ghost" Pavlik.

Their discussion ranged from the Brook-Spence fight, to the cowgirl lifestyle, to writing, to women’s boxing…

Boxing.com’s Caryn A. Tate appeared on the latest episode of The Punchline with Kelly Pavlik and James Dominguez. Their discussion ranged from the Brook-Spence fight, to the cowgirl lifestyle, to writing, to women’s boxing. Going forward, Tate will have a regular segment on the podcast.

The podcast’s hosts are former middleweight world champion Kelly Pavlik and former amateur and military boxer, and current boxing trainer, James Dominguez. The show just got started in April 2017, and the hosts and their guests discuss a wide variety of topics (including boxing, of course). Guests so far have already included WBC lightweight world champion Mikey Garcia and boxing trainer and retired champion Ann Wolfe.

Subscribe to The Punchline’s YouTube channel for the latest episodes, follow the show on Twitter and on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: caryn a. tate Kelly Pavlik james dominguez Mikey Garcia Ann Wolfe

Read More Blogs
Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Kelly Pavlik

  • Mikey Garcia

Real Name Kelly Robert Pavlik
Origin Youngstown, Ohio, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.04.04 (35)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W40+L2+D0=42
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Jack Loew

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.07.07 Will Rosinsky 16-1-0 W(UD) 10/10
2012.06.08 Scott Sigmon 22-3-0 W(TKO) 7/10
2012.03.31 Aaron Jaco 15-2-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2011.05.07 Alfonso Lopez 21-0-0 W(MD) 10/10
2010.04.17 Sergio Gabriel Martinez 44-2-2 L(UD) 12/12
2009.12.19 Miguel Angel Espino 20-2-1 W(TKO) 5/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record