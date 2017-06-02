One of the podcast's hosts is former middleweight champion Kelly "The Ghost" Pavlik.

Boxing.com’s Caryn A. Tate appeared on the latest episode of The Punchline with Kelly Pavlik and James Dominguez. Their discussion ranged from the Brook-Spence fight, to the cowgirl lifestyle, to writing, to women’s boxing. Going forward, Tate will have a regular segment on the podcast.

The podcast’s hosts are former middleweight world champion Kelly Pavlik and former amateur and military boxer, and current boxing trainer, James Dominguez. The show just got started in April 2017, and the hosts and their guests discuss a wide variety of topics (including boxing, of course). Guests so far have already included WBC lightweight world champion Mikey Garcia and boxing trainer and retired champion Ann Wolfe.

