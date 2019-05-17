Breazeale sees glaring vulnerabilities in Wilder that he seeks to exploit. (Sky Sports)

“That was a right hand from left field. I remember throwing right hands like that,” exclaimed heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis, while commentating on Dominic Breazeale’s knockout victory over Carlos Negron.

Generous words from a luminary of Lewis’ stature, particularly for an upstart like Breazeale. A latecomer to the sport, much like his opponent, Deontay Wilder, Dominic Breazeale is the product of All American Heavyweights, a program based in Carson, California, designed to train athletes from other sports, specifically football, to become boxers. A football standout, Breazeale took to the sport surprisingly well, so much so he managed to secure a place on the U.S. Olympic Men’s Boxing team for the 2012 London Games, at 26 years old. Clearly, a gifted athlete, his adeptness to boxing might also be due to his family pedigree. Upon losing his mother, Christina Breazeale, in 2016, he discovered that his biological father, a man he hardly knew, the late Harold Lee Breazeale was an accomplished Golden Gloves amateur.

Learning from his annihilation versus Anthony Joshua, his only professional loss, seems to be a running theme throughout the promotion for Breazeale’s upcoming bout with The Bronze Bomber. He’s acquired the services of the respected Virgil Hunter, who appears to be the go-to trainer for fighters looking for a makeover. How much it will matter remains to be seen. It certainly didn’t hurt the likes of Lennox Lewis or Wladimir Klitschko, both who made mid-career shifts to fine-tune their skills with the late great Emanuel Steward, after suffering shocking upsets.

An upset is what Dominic Breazeale is hoping to accomplish on Saturday, May 18, at The Barclays Center. In fact, as his fight moniker strongly suggest, he is daring to disrupt the dynamics of the division with a win over Deontay Wilder. Judging from Breazeale’s previous fights it would be a monumental shift indeed if he were to emerge victorious over the vicious champion out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. By all accounts the bad blood between the two combatants is such that the fight promises to make for an explosive occasion. Yet, as Breazeale has stated in the buildup, though conceding a knockout or stoppage is inevitable when the two 6’7” bangers collide, he sees glaring vulnerabilities in Wilder that he seeks to exploit, suggesting he will not be guided by his passions (despite their mutual animosity), but by sound ring generalship. He’s even cited Tyson Fury as merely lacking the power to finish Deontay Wilder off, making it clear that he will not have that problem, as he also possesses a respectable right hand.

It all sounds great and is to be expected coming from either camp, from typical trash talk to subliminal death threats, but it will all be settled in that squared circle, where the man they call Trouble will seek to stir it up and make an indelible mark on the glamour division of boxing.