Fans of heavyweight boxing have been looking forward to the rematch between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury.

Their fight in December fell short of being Fight of the Century, but it was an exciting contest with some give and take that ended in a controversial split decision draw after 12 rounds.

The WBC, having heard the clamoring that they do it again, immediately sanctioned a rematch.

What happened between now and then is something of a mystery. But the WBC announced today that Dominic Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) and Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) both of whom were stopped by Anthony Joshua, have been ordered to fight to establish the mandatory challenger to Wilder’s crown.

In a statement the WBC said, “In order to provide activity to the heavyweight division and address the rights of Breazeale as mandatory challenger, the WBC is ordering a fight for the interim championship.”

Whyte has been the busier of the two fighters and has faced stiffer competition. But Breazeale had already been named mandatory challenger before stopping Carlos Negron in his last fight.

But since Whyte is the current WBC Silver heavyweight champion, a well deserved but admittedly minor title, it appears Breazeale has been demoted as the mandatory, which he’ll regain should he get by Whyte, which won’t be easy.