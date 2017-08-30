Efrain currently trains people just starting out in boxing to those serious about the sport.

Efrain Zepeda was born on September 21, 1958, and has an extensive history with boxing and running…

On Friday, August 25, 2017, I interviewed retired professional boxer and current trainer Efrain Zepeda of the Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys, California. Efrain was born on September 21, 1958, in Los Berros, Mexico, and has an extensive history with boxing and running. He has an impressive amateur and professional boxing record and has worked with light flyweight champion Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, brother of Juan Manuel Marquez, Rafael Marquez, and Daniel Zaragoza. Efrain currently trains fighters from all walks of life, from people just starting out in boxing to those serious about the sport. He regularly works with professional boxers Brandon Rios and Juan Funez whose main training comes from trainer Ricky Funez of the Ten Goose Boxing Gym.

How long have you been involved in boxing?

Forty years total, 25 years as a trainer.

What is your history as a boxer?

I went 80-10 as an amateur, and 28-4-2 as a professional, all in Mexico.

What is the longest that you have run?

Twenty-six miles in 3.5 hours, and twenty years ago I ran 22.4 miles (from Saticoy St. and Topanga Canyon Blvd of the San Fernando Valley to the ocean of Malibu) every Saturday and Sunday for six months. Five years ago I ran from Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Sunset Blvd. to Victory Blvd. and Van Nuys Blvd. (10.2 miles) three days a week.

Who are your favorite boxers of all time?

Ruben Olivares and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

Who is your favorite boxer currently?

Juan Manuel Marquez.

What fundamental boxing exercise do you feel is the most important?

Running, because if you don’t have stamina in boxing, you don’t have anything.

Who are you picking, Mayweather or McGregor?

Mayweather, KO, 7 or 8 rounds.

Triple G or Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez, KO, 8 or 9 rounds

Miguel Cotto or Yoshihiro Kamegai?

Cotto, TKO, 6 or 7 rounds

Rey Vargas or Ronny Rios?

Rey Vargas, KO, 8 rounds.

Emilio Sanchez or Danny Flores?

Emilio Sanchez, KO, 4 rounds

Joet Gonzalez or Deivi Julio Bassa?

Gonzalez, KO, 6 rounds.

(Portions of the interview have been translated from Spanish to English.)